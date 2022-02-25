Razer Kraken V3 HyperSense review

The Razer Kraken V3 HyperSense offers a great sound experience with a quality mic, durable construction, and comfortable fit, but the HyperSense feature may not justify the huge jump in price for some.

Two-minute review

The Razer Kraken V3 HyperSense gaming headset offers excellent sound quality and clear mic pickup, a comfortable fit, and the characteristic Razer style that will make a great addition to any PC gamer's setup. But you will need to ask yourself if the haptic response is worth an additional 30% price jump.

Frequency response: 20Hz - 20,000Hz



Frequency response: 20Hz - 20,000Hz

Drivers: 50mm TriForce Titanium

Mic: HyperClear Cardiod

Connection: USB Type-A

HyperSense: Yes

First and foremost, this is a gaming headset, so the sound quality is its most important selling point. On that front, the Kraken V3 HyperSense delivers and then some, though falling short of a professional-quality headset.

The 50mm TriForce Titanium drivers provide a satisfying soundscape no matter whether you're listening to Billy Strings deep cuts on Spotify, watching Netflix, or playing the best PC games.

The addition of HyperSense also provides a haptic response on the bass tones to add a more immersive listening experience. We saw something similar with the Corsair HS60 Haptic, and the two gaming headsets are nearly identical in terms of performance and sound quality.

There are some key differences though. The Corsair HS60 Haptic's on-ear haptic control is adjustable via a wheel that allows you to adjust how much haptic you want, and in our experience offers a better haptic response than the Kraken V3 HyperSense.

The Kraken V3 HyperSense's haptics are still great though, but its controls come in the form of a button that switches it between low and high haptic levels or turns it off entirely.

The Kraken V3 HyperSense is available on Razer's website and sells for $129/£129/AU$224.

The Kraken V3 HyperSense is ultimately just the Kraken V3 with the additional haptic functionality, so if haptics aren't your thing, then the Kraken V3 is absolutely the way to go, since at $99/£99/AU$169, you'll be saving a bit of money.

Inversely, you'll have to decide if the haptic bass response is worth an additional $30/£30/AU$55. In our experience, the Corsair HS60 Haptic's response is absolutely worth the added cost (it has the same MSRP as the Kraken V3 HyperSense), and we've seen it selling for less than the base Kraken V3 in some instances.

On the other hand, the Kraken V3 HyperSense has a more comfortable earcup and padded headband, and – we can't emphasize this enough – it doesn't come in arctic camo. It's a Razer headset, so it complements other Razer gear you might already have or plan on buying.

In our view, the two headsets balance each other out at their MSRP price, so if the best haptic response is what you're after, go with the HS60 Haptic, otherwise, the Kraken V3 HyperSense wins out.

All told, the Razer Kraken V3 HyperSense is about as good a Razer gaming headset as you're going to find on the market that isn't geared towards professional audio work, and it is definitely one of the best PC gaming headsets.

Whether the haptic response is worth the extra cost is a matter of personal taste, but the Razer Kraken V3 HyperSense arguably sets the bar that all other haptic gaming headsets need to clear, and that's a high bar.

Buy it if...

You want a high-quality haptic gaming headset

This isn't the only haptic headset on the market, but it is the best overall.

You want to complete your Razer PC gaming setup

If you're into the Razer ecosystem and aesthetic, this headset will definitely fit right in.

You want a high-end wired gaming headset

Not everybody wants a wired gaming headset, but those who do swear by their consistency and quality and headsets like this one are a huge reason why.

Don't buy if...

You want the best haptic response around

The HyperSense haptic tech is great, but there are better headsets if you're after the best haptic response possible.

You want a wireless gaming headset

The Kraken V3 series is strictly wired, so you'll have to look elsewhere for a wireless option.

You couldn't care less about haptics

The entire point of this headset is adding haptic response to the base Kraken V3 and selling it at a higher price. If you don't want or need haptics, definitely get the base Kraken V3 and save yourself some money.