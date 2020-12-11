PizzaVPN review

Despite its low price, ability to unblock Netflix, support for torrenting and payments in crypto, PizzaVPN could still be better. It has average speeds at best and we were disappointed by the customer service.

PizzaVPN is an original provider of VPN services with a food-inspired theme (even its subscription plans are named after types of pizza!) and over 12 years of experience in the industry.

Price

One month of PizzaVPN’s service (the Pomodoro plan) will cost you $3.99/month. You can also get yourself 6 months of VPN (Bresaola) at the price of $18.99 billed on a 6-month basis (equals to $3.17/month). A 1-year subscription (Frutti di mare) costs $29.99/year (around $2.50/month), which seriously budget-friendly.

There’s also a 1-week non-recurring option available for a one-time payment of $1.99, which the provider says is “perfect for a short trip abroad or testing”. We would prefer a completely free trial, but instead, we get the next best thing: a 30-day money-back guarantee.

PizzaVPN accepts payments made using credit/debit cards, PayPal, and even Bitcoin. Possibly due to the fact we were paying from Europe, we were charged in euros as opposed to dollars, but the figure number remained identical: €3.99. This means the service is more expensive for European users.

Alternatives

PizzaVPN certainly has its positive sides, among which its low prices stand out, but it’s nowhere near some of the industry’s top performers like NordVPN, Surfshark, or CyberGhost - let alone ExpressVPN.

Yes, you may paying more for the aforementioned services, but what you get is worth the higher prices: thousands of VPN servers, access to geo-restricted content, 24/7 live chat, tried and tested no-logging policies and support for almost all platforms.

Streaming

PizzaVPN can grant you access to geographically restricted content offered by popular services like Netflix and BBC iPlayer.

About the company

The company running this VPN is called ABC Gamers and is located in London, England. It offers access to over 200 VPN servers in more than 60 countries around the world, including Nepal, Panama, Sudan, Saudi Arabia, Mozambique, Kyrgyzstan, Bolivia, Angola, and others. These servers are divided into four groups according to their role: regular VPN servers, SmartVPN servers (servers that allow users to watch geographically restricted content), Torrent VPN servers, and Virtual VPN servers (servers that mimic a specific geographical location, but are not always physically present there).

Privacy and encryption

You can count on your private data being completely secure thanks to these industry-standard protocols: OpenVPN, PPTP, L2TP, SSTP, and IPSec.

Special features include a kill switch and auto-reconnect option. The kill switch blocks your entire internet access in case your VPN connection drops, while auto-reconnect prevents you from having to turn on the VPN again each time this happens. You can also enable the auto-launch feature that starts the client along with your operating system boot.

Torrenting is not only supported, but there are even specialized servers for this type of online activity. Do note that torrenting is prohibited on the provider’s regular VPN servers.

PizzaVPN’s Privacy Policy states that the vendor ensures that it will “never log browsing history, traffic destination, data content, IP addresses, or DNS queries.” In other words, it will not know “which user ever accessed a particular website or service”, “which user was connected to the VPN at a specific time or which VPN server IP addresses they used,” or “the set of original IP addresses of a user’s computer”. It also adds that, even if compelled “to release PizzaVPN user information based on any of the above, we cannot supply this information because the data does not exist.”

We would prefer an independent report to substantiate these claims, but it's not unusual for providers to forgo a third party audit.

Support

Easy-to-use native apps are offered for all the major platforms - Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android - but you can also install the service on Linux manually through third-party OpenVPN software and config files.

The iOS app hasn’t had any ratings, reviews, or updates so far. Its Android counterpart has been downloaded by around 100 people and was last updated on 26 October, 2018. It doesn’t have any official ratings, although one commenter gave it only one star.

Getting in touch with customer support is possible via a contact form, email and the provider’s Facebook and Twitter profiles, while the phone number is reserved for business users only. That said, we are yet to receive a customer support response to our email message that contained a few general questions.

Before contacting customer support directly, you may want to check if your question is already answered in the Knowledge Base, where you’ll find information (although not a lot of it) about the platform in general, accounts, troubleshooting, and connection issues.

Speed and experience

We had no trouble installing and using the provider’s Windows client. Everything functioned perfectly and we were immediately able to connect to whichever server we wanted, choose the protocol and port, as well as enable auto-launch, auto-reconnect, or kill switch.

Our tests were conducted on a 70Mbps testing connection. The first server was already picked out for us - SmartVPN Amsterdam - and it delivered a rather poor 8.48Mbps. We tried the same location with a server dedicated to torrenting and we got almost the same result: 8.7Mbps.

Then it was time to see how the US would fare, bearing in mind it is across the ocean from our current physical location. We connected to a location on the East Coast and it got us a slightly lower but usable 7.2Mbps.

Finally, we decided to go to a more exotic location and we picked Kathmandu, Nepal. We expected much lower results there but got a decent 8.54Mbps.

Verdict

PizzaVPN is a decent VPN option, primarily thanks to its low prices and handy native clients. The speeds may be average and customer support may be quiet, but you’re getting torrenting support, access to geo-blocked VOD content, all the standard safety mechanisms and privacy guarantees.

That said, more work is required if it ever plans to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the best VPN providers in the business.