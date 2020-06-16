Keeper Password Manager has industry-leading security with a strict zero-knowledge policy to keep your company’s passwords safe. For managing sensitive information across various teams and roles, Keeper is hard to beat.

Keeper Password Manager is considered one of the best password managers out there, and for good reason. Businesses of all sizes will appreciate the top-notch security, practical and intuitive user interface, and powerful user management. With a strict zero-knowledge policy and top-of-the-line encryption, Keeper Password Manager is a good solution for any business looking to safely share company passwords and sensitive information.

Keep reading our Keeper password manager review to learn more and decide whether it’s the right solution for your business.

Features and utilities

Keeper has plenty of great functions for both end-users and admins, with security thought into every feature.

Each user has their own encrypted vault for storing passwords and information, accessible through any number of desktop, mobile, and online apps. All the password management basics are here: password generator, identity management and payment information, and access to shared passwords. However, identity information for form filling is a bit limited, as you can’t create your own fields or add multiple addresses.

Administrators can easily manage multiple users, who can be assigned to roles and divided up into teams. Passwords, folders, and subfolders can be shared with individual users, teams, or roles, with the ability to disable password re-sharing, editing, or even viewing, while enforcement policies ensure everybody in your company is using or generating strong passwords.

Somewhat limited identity creation (Image credit: Keeper)

Setup

It’s clear that Keeper’s developers put a lot of thought into its business products. Mass distribution is made easier thanks to command-line installation (Windows only), while desktop and mobile apps and browser extensions are very easy to install. Most users will have themselves up and running in a matter of minutes.

Initial administrative setup will obviously take longer, but again, a lot of thought has gone into streamlining this process, with multiple methods for bulk-importing users, like email auto-provisioning based on domain name, SSO, or API/SDK. After spending some time setting up various teams and roles, you need only add users as appropriate.

Set up user accounts with teams and roles. (Image credit: Keeper)

Interface and performance

Users can store and access their passwords on any number of Windows, macOS, iOS/iPadOS, Android or Linux devices, and Keeper also easily integrates with Chrome, Firefox, Safari, IE, Edge, and Opera.

The app interface is intuitive and easy to use, with tabs for passwords, identities, security audit, and BreachWatch. In-browser password autofill and form-filling are well executed, with tabs for entering a password, address, or card information.

A central dashboard to monitor activity and threats. (Image credit: Keeper)

The admin interface is equally agreeable to use, with a Dashboard that gives you a quick overview of user activity and any security issues, and an Admin tab for managing users, roles, teams, two-factor authentication, and provisioning. If you’ve paid for additional modules, you’ll have access to the Security Audit, BreachWatch, and Reporting & Alerts to manage these features. Everything is clean and well laid out.

Security

Security is first and foremost at Keeper. First of all, it’s a zero-knowledge company that undergoes regular SOC 2 and ISO 27001 auditing. It also meets US and EU directives on data protection. Encryption is done on the fly and at device level, with AES 256-bit and PBKDF2 encryption, so no readable information is ever kept on Keeper’s servers.

Admins have full control over which users can access what information and for how long, so there’s no risk of an employee keeping any information after leaving your company, while BreachWatch continuously watches for leaked passwords, and a secure file storage system helps keep your most sensitive documents safe.

Security is Keeper’s top priority. (Image credit: Keeper)

Support

Keeper comes with great support for businesses. Not only can you benefit from onboarding and training for the whole team, but the support center features a very rich knowledge base with plenty of videos and articles that balance depth and accessibility.

Chat support is available 24/7, which is great for businesses, while phone support is available 10AM–5PM CST. We were a little confused by the online chat, which didn’t tell us if we’d been connected to somebody or how long we might have to wait, although somebody did get back to us within two minutes.

(Image credit: Keeper)

Plans and pricing

Keeper has plans for individuals and businesses of all sizes, starting at $3.75/user/month (billed $45/user annually). The basic plan includes password management for users, while administrators can manage users groups, enforce policies, and perform security audits. Enterprise plans start at $5.00/user/year (billed $60/year annually) and add support for single-sign-on authentication, automated team management, and advanced provisioning methods.

Additionally, you can add advanced reporting for $10/user/year, file storage and sharing starting at $125/year, dedicated onboarding and training for $750/year, dark web breach scanning for $20/user/year, and ultra-secure messaging for $20/user/year.

For personal users, meanwhile, the Keeper Unlimited plan is available for just $2.91/month (billed $34.99 annually) and the five-user Family Plan is available for $6.24/month (billed $74.99 annually).

Two price plans exist for businesses and enterprises. (Image credit: Keeper)

The competition

There are a number of good password managers out there for businesses. Dashlane has a similar business offering, but includes dark web monitoring at just $4.00/user/mo, compared to $5.40/user/mo for Keeper Business + BreachWatch. If you don’t need Keeper’s advanced user management, this is a good solution. Alternatively, LastPass ($4.00/user/mo) includes support for Opera and doesn’t make you pay extra for secure file storage.

Final verdict

Keeper offers industry-leading security with a simple interface that both end-users and IT managers will find easy and enjoyable to use. Pricing is broadly in line with industry standards, although additional features like BreachWatch and onboarding can significantly increase the yearly invoice. Nonetheless, for managing passwords and sensitive information across various teams and roles, Keeper is hard to beat.