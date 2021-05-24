Hyper X Pulsefire Haste wireless gaming mouse review

The HyperX Pulsefire Haste ultra-lightweight gaming mouse is value for money at its finest. Its featherweight, perforated honeycomb symmetrical design is sleek and well-built. It has TTC golden dustproof switches and a 16,000 max resolution 3335 pixart sensor for accurate tracking, perfect for FPSes.

Two-minute review

The HyperX Pulsefire Haste wireless gaming mouse is such great value for money. It’s ultra-lightweight, and has a gorgeous and subtle RGB lighting, making it a slice of pure gaming mouse joy.

The most striking thing about it is the honeycomb perforations that keep its weight down, and look, we think, very cool. It’s small and black with a soft-matte finish, and has RGB lighting running around each side of the scroll wheel. The thumb buttons are glossy plastic, as are the four-level preset DPI button – by default 400, 800, 1600 and 3,200 DPI – located below the scroll wheel.

(Image credit: Future)

The Pulsefire Haste’s 3335 pixart sensor has a max resolution of up to 16,000 DPI, making tracking super-accurate and a great peripheral for any gaming genre that asks for quick, accurate movements, like RTS and FPS.

The Haste comes with grip tape, which you can stick on yourself, but we didn’t feel the need. Also included are replacement PTFE mouse skates. The mouse grips work very well on hard surfaces like wood.

(Image credit: Future)

The Pulsefire Haste is wired, but its 1.8m braided cable is so flexible you won’t notice it while gaming, and you could in fact use it to tie your shoes (though we don't recommend using it in that way).

Add to this its weight – 59g (very light) – and you get a featherweight mouse that indeed floats like a butterfly and stings like a bee.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Future)

Its mesh shell allows for air to flow through it better, making it well ventilated. That additional “ventilation” is no doubt the reason the Haste’s switches are TTC Golden Micro Dustproofs – nobody likes dust in their peripherals. Or coffee – it should be mentioned that this one’s perforated design will increase your chance of spilling something in it.

(Image credit: Future)

We put the Pulsefire Haste to the test on several different games, from MOBAs to FPS games, and found no issues with it. It’s super-comfortable to play with, and can stand strong against other mice that are multiples of its price.

Speaking of price, the HyperX Pulsefire Haste sells for an impressive $50 (£50, AU$90) and comes with a 2 year warranty. For US customers it’s available to purchase on the HyperX US site, HyperX UK site, for UK customers and at a reduced AU$72.12 on Amazon for Australian customers.

(Image credit: Future)

It’s super easy to set up, you just plug it in and you’re good to go. It’s compatible with any plug and play PC, although the HyperX’s configuration software, NGENUITY only works on Windows. With it, you can set up your macros, bindings and customize the RGB lighting.

While we have very few criticisms of the Pulsefire Haste, it does have lackluster lighting effect options. There are only four: breathing, cycle, solid and fade. But you can program them in all sorts of ways.

So if you’re looking for a light well-designed, aesthetically pleasing and great-value-for-money gaming mouse, then – need we say more? The Haste doesn’t have the best RGB customization settings, and potentially there are more ergonomic mice, but it is still a worthy gaming mouse that can lead you and your team to victory.

(Image credit: Future)

Buy it if…

You want a wireless mouse that is beauty and brains

With its smooth rounded-off shape and honeycomb mesh shell, the HyperX Pulsefire Hash looks really stylish, and it's not all looks; it also packs a good punch.

You want good switches

The Pulsefire Haste’s TTC Golden Micro Dustproof switches have an anti-dust coating, relieving any concerns you might have about it being semi-exposed. And they’re rated at 60 million (satisfying) clicks. Perfect for all your gaming needs.

You want an ultra-lightweight gaming mouse

It’s pretty simple really: if you like your mice light, then the Haste is a very good choice. If you like your mice small, well, it’s also small. And all this without being flimsy.

Don’t buy it if…

You want an ergonomic gaming mouse

The HyperX Pulsefire Haste is symmetrical, but not ergonomic. So it may not be the best for those with a disability or RSI, or who simply prefer the feel of ergonomic mice.

You prefer a considerable range of RGB options

The Pulsefire Haste RGB settings are very underwhelming. There are barely any options and it doesn’t feel like you’re really customizing it to suit your taste because it is so limited.

You are left handed

Companies should endeavor to have produced left-handed versions of their peripherals. Compared to right-handers, the number of left handers are few, but they should be included. This isn’t the first time HyperX has neglected them.