Hyper X Alloy Origins mechanical gaming keyboard review

The Hyper X Alloy Origins Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is a great peripheral for a reasonable price. It feels and sounds good, with its linear HyperX red switches and PBT keys. Its design is sturdy with probably one of the most vibrant LED backlighting that we’ve seen.

Two-minute review

The Hyper X Alloy Origins 60 looks and feels great. Its vibrant RGB and petite frame makes it feel like you’re gaming in style and with good-quality parts.

It’s black with a super sturdy aluminum alloy base, and has exposed mechanical switches. The 60% form factor keyboard has distinctly vibrant RGB backlighting, and is brighter than a lot of RGB keyboards that we’ve tested. The back feet have three adjustable levels that tilt the keyboard to 3, 7 and 11 degrees.

The key caps on the Alloy Origins 60 are doubleshot PBT keys with side-printed secondary function keys, which are usable with the FN key. It comes with a detachable, 1.8m braided USB-C cable.

Included with the keyboard is a keycap puller and additional keycaps, one of which is a space bar with a sinuous design. The mechanical keyboard comes with Hyper X’s red linear key switches and a 2 year warranty.

The Hyper X Alloy Origins 60 keyboard is Priced at $99.99 (£110, AU$128) it’s available on the HyperX website and HyperX UK and has free shipping.

One of the best things about the Alloy Origins 60 is its vibrant RGB backlighting and PBT keycaps, which don’t have that annoying shine that keyboards get. it also means the letters shouldn’t rub off. Its petite 60% form factor design is a little awkward at first, as you have to get used to its secondary functions which are printed on the side of the keys.

The linear Hyper X red key switches feel nice, and have a good sound to them. The red switches are good for gaming because they have a shorter actuation point at 45g and a total travel time of 3.8mm perfect for intense games like MoBAs and shooters. We tested it out on different games: FPSes, MoBAs, action adventures and RTS games, and it worked very well.

It’s also easy to set up – you just plug in and play. It has full anti-ghosting, and is compatible with Windows 7 and up, with cross-platform compatibility. Due to its aluminum base, it weighs a whopping 1,075g, which is a lot for a 60% form factor, the Razer Huntsman mini – also a 60% keyboard – weighs just a pound.

The Alloy Origins 60 can be configured with HyperX’s NGENUITY software, downloadable from the Microsoft store. You can customize your lighting with up to three RGB presets, and key settings, and macros. There are only three presets, and ten lighting effects which, for a gaming keyboard today is a little bit disappointing. It’s easy to install and has a quick firmware update once you launch it then it’s good to go.

The HyperX Alloy Origins 60 gaming keyboard is a well-designed peripheral. The materials used to make this keyboard are high-quality, for example the doubleshot PBT keys, and braided cable. It is, however, a little underwhelming when it comes to software and how many options are available for lighting presets, especially considering it’s a gaming keyboard. It’s very heavy and takes time to get used to the secondary key functions, but definitely worth purchasing.

Buy it if …

You want a smaller keyboard

The Alloy Origins 60 keyboard is petite in size. There’s no num pad or Fkeys, which means you also save more space on your desk for other peripherals and, honestly, it just looks cool.

You love RGB peripherals

The lighting on the Alloy 60 Origins is impressive. Owed to the fact that the switches are exposed, they are much brighter and vibrant than usual for RGB keyboards and you can customize its effect.

You want a good looking high quality peripheral

The red linear switches on the HyperX Alloy 60, PBT keys, braided cable, full anti-ghosting and simple, but stylish, design shows the level of quality products used on this gaming keyboard.

Don’t buy it if…

You don’t want a heavy keyboard

Despite its petite size, the Alloy Origins 60 gaming keyboard still weighs 1,075g which is quite heavy, and depending on what you may need it for, it’s not the most travel friendly keyboard.

You don’t want limited preset options

A little nitpicky, but for a gaming keyboard you want a wider variety of present lighting options, and at this point in the world of gaming peripherals, it’s weird for a company not to offer that.

You prefer dedicated function keys

To achieve its petite frame, the Hyper X Alloy Origins 60 is ten keyless, meaning there is no num pad or f-keys; instead these appear as secondary function keys triggered by using the FN key.