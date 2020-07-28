Genesys Cloud review

Reliable contact center and customer experience platform for larger businesses that don’t want to worry about things like complex setups and lengthy user training.

Genesys Cloud deals View Similar Amazon US Amazon No price information

Genesys is a telecommunications company that sells customer experience and call center products to mid- to large-sized businesses. Founded in 1990, it has grown to serve customers all around the world, with revenue exceeding $2 billion as of 2016.

The company’s flagship product, Genesys Cloud, previously known as Genesys PureCloud, is an all-in-one, cloud-based contact center platform. With Genesys Cloud, you can manage all of your customer interactions in one place, regardless of the method of contact (e.g., SMS message, email, voice call, or even social media messages).

Want to try Genesys Cloud? Check out the website here

(Image credit: Genesys)

Plans and pricing

Genesys offers three different plans from which you can choose, with the cheapest option starting at $75 per month per agent with annual billing. However, this price might be much higher for you based on the options you choose.

The best option for you depends on the features you need. For example, the entry-level plan does not include graphical scripting or the ability to customize the UI your agents see when they read the provided scripts for their calls. Nor does it support chat functionality.

Genesys also offers different pricing schemes based on where you are located in the world (that is, US-based customers do not pay the same rates as those in Canada or South Africa).

Finally, you will also need to consider per-minute costs. On top of the monthly per-agent fees, Genesys charges a usage fee of $0.0020 per minute to cover cloud-use bandwidth and media processing.

For those who require fairly accurate pricing numbers for budgeting purposes, the per-minute costs might be problematic if you don’t have in-depth usage information for your users.

Features

Genesys Cloud comes with all of the features you would expect from a call center app, including auto, predictive, and manual dialers, inbound call handling, scripts that your agents can use, queue managing, call logging and recording, and real-time chat.

Users of Genesys also get access to an app marketplace that includes more than 280 out-of-the-box integrations, add-ons, and plugins, allowing the use of Genesys with other tools such as CRM systems and business intelligence, reporting, and analytics apps.

(Image credit: Genesys)

Interface and in use

Genesys acts as an all-in-one hub for all of your customer-related communications. It comes with an easy-to-use, intuitive interface so that you can manage all of these streams of information with ease.

The all-in-one dashboard, in addition to displaying all of the agents’ activities, provides links to documentation they might need, as well as access to performance-related metrics and reports so that they know how they are performing.

(Image credit: Genesys)

Support

Genesys offers its customers 24/7 technical support, and you can get in touch with the team via telephone or the support center messaging system. The company assigns calls based on severity level, which in turn influences how soon you can expect a restoration time (i.e., issues deemed to be low priority will get an ETA for availability while critical issues should be resolved within four hours).

(Image credit: Genesys)

If you prefer the DIY route, Genesys offers a searchable resource center with documentation geared toward business users, contact center users, and administrators. There is also a New Users section filled with the information you need to get started with Genesys successfully, as well as online training modules and web-based enablement events.

If you would like even more assistance, Genesys offers a variety of professional services, including emergency and priority support, webinars, and service tokens. The latter can be purchased and then exchanged for things like consulting services and integration setup assistance.

The competition

Genesys Cloud is a robust call center software option, but it is limited in how it can be customized and might be outside the budget for small businesses.

Talkdesk, like Genesys Cloud, is a cloud-based contact center platform. One of the major differences between the two products, however, is Talkdesk’s emphasis on artificial intelligence (AI) and its inclusion in the product.

The included AI features help agents with tasks like deciding on the best course of action for customer issues and allow companies to offer self-help via chatbots. Prices for Talkdesk begin at $29 per agent per month, which is a fair compromise for those who want an easy-to-use product at a more budget-friendly price.

Twilio Flex is a programmable contact center that allows you to fully customize your agents’ experience. While Genesys Cloud offers an out-of-the-box solution, Twilio Flex allows you to create custom communication workflows, integrate the tools you are already using, and even design your contact center UI.

Twilio Flex is also designed to help agents work with customers across multiple channels, all in one tab. Prices for Twilio Flex begin at $1 per user per month.

Final verdict

Genesis Cloud is a good product for mid- to large-size businesses with robust call centers. It is an easy-to-use solution with lots of built-in features, and the company’s UI is so intuitive that you don’t have to spend time training employees on how to use the product.

The plans aren’t cheap, but that’s the cost if you want a no-fuss, reliable solution for your call center.