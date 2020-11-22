DreamHost website builder review

If you need something done quickly and you have little experience, DreamHost is a great service to start your online presence with. There’s plans available for all kinds of hosting including WordPress.

DreamHost offers plenty of web hosting plans. It gets full marks to start with since DreamHost allows you to check it out free for 14 days. All you need to give them is your name and email address. Create a password and you’re all set.

Prior to registering, DreamHost asks you to choose between 3 themes, your site’s default color palette, image style and font pairing. It’s a nice way for potential new customers to see what’s available in this service, but it’s a little odd because once registered you’re presented with more layout options to choose from. Perhaps the ‘Small Business’, ‘Professional’ and ‘Creative’ layouts are the most popular, but DreamHost doesn’t have as many layouts as other hosting options.

Here's a snapshot of the plans and prices (Image credit: DreamHost)

Plans and pricing

You can try DreamHost free for up to 14 days, and then you’ll need to choose a plan. There’s options for all different kinds of hosting on the website. Here’s a quick summary of the top two plans that work for WordPress hosting:

The WordPress Starter plan costs $2.59 per month and is very inexpensive for what’s included. It comes with access to one website, an SSL Certificate, unlimited traffic and your own domain name. This plan is a great place to start building your own website.

The WordPress Unlimited plan is the next step up. At $4.95 per month, this plan includes everything that’s in the WordPress Starter plan plus unlimited email access. If you really want email hosting for your business, then this plan isn’t too expensive for this feature.

You can easily view all of the different hosting plans on the website (Image credit: DreamHost)

Interface

The interface is easy to navigate and it’s easy to see all the different plans on DreamHost’s website. You can browse the website to look at features and get a better idea of how DreamHost works. The ‘video’ component lets you embed a film onto your page - either one you’ve imported into your Content Manager, or a link from YouTube for instance. Some components allow you to add an image and a text block in the same section, but that image’s dimensions are restricted by that component’s format, and you can’t move the text or the image around: the default setup is what you have to work with.

Privacy is one of DreamHost's key features (Image credit: DreamHost)

Features

Page layouts on DreamHost are flexible enough that you can reorder your components within it. This is super helpful when changing templates around even though other web hosts come with more advanced editing features. it’s just a matter of dragging one of them from the list in the sidebar above or below another.

The Content Manager is where you store your media, be it photos, videos, or audio files. It’s a great way to gather up all the files you need for your webpages. You can upload files from your computer, from social media, another website, or from Pixabay, a royalty free image library.

When it comes to those royalty free images, things are a little trickier. When you select a placeholder image you’d like to replace, the sidebar changes to let you see your available photos. Pixabay is available right from that sidebar, but choosing a shot from that library doesn’t replace the placeholder image. Instead, it adds your choice to your Content Manager. You then have to select your Library and choose the image from there.

It’s clear that any image you display on your web pages has to be stored in the Content Manager, but there’s no obvious reason why a selected Pixabay image couldn’t be added to it and replace the chosen placeholder at the same time. Right now, when you select an image from Pixabay in that way, it looks like nothing happens, which would certainly confuse the novice web builders this service is aiming to attract.

Here's a look at what makes DreamHost different (Image credit: DreamHost)

The competition

There’s plenty of web hosting companies around ( Moonfruit , 123 Reg , or Voog ) with good features. However, DreamHost is unique in that the company puts extra effort into protecting user’s privacy. DreamHost has a strong anti-spam policy which makes it different from other web hosting options on the market. DreamHost also uses Multi Factor Authentication which encrypts data. This is helpful when creating your own website because your users can trust that their data is protected on your site.

Final thoughts

Dreamhost Remixer offers a good number of options for the novice web builder, enabling them to get started in a very short amount of time. However, a lack of features, an awkward interface and a restrictive layout rules out more experienced users.

