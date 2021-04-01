Dell U4021QW review

The Dell U4021QW is a curved ultrawide UHD display that brings a premium look and visual performance to any home or office space. Several ports offer plenty of input channels and multiple applications can be easily tiled, making multitasking a snap. It's easy to adjust the orientation of the display to make collaborating a breeze, and Thunderbolt 3 and RJ45 ports make it a fantastic connectivity hub. Just be ready to spend some money for this workstation display.

Two minute review

The Dell U4021QW curved WUHD monitor is the kind of monitor you can build an office around.

From the abundance of available input channels, Thunderbolt 3 and RJ45 ports, and support for two separate PC inputs, this workstation display can let you do everything from monitoring IT infrastructure and markets to building apps.

The 39.7-inch display itself is gorgeous, sporting a maximum resolution of 5,120 x 2,160 on a 2,500R curved panel. The bezels are thicker than we'd like, but aren't obnoxious, and the color quality is outstanding. With a response rate of 8ms (boostable to 5ms in Fast Mode) and a refresh rate of 60Hz, this is not a great monitor for gaming, so gamers should look elsewhere.

The construction is solid and heavy enough to support the weight of the display and has a low enough profile to leave a pretty light footprint on a desk. The all-plastic construction makes it feel less like the premium item it is, but given size of the monitor, adding even lightweight aluminum into the build would have made it heavy enough to break through a table, so Dell probably made the right call here.

Still, you're spending a lot for this monitor, so some might feel like they're not getting their money's worth. They'd be wrong, but for a display this expensive we can see their point. Even so, you are getting a lot for your money with this monitor. For those looking to upgrade their office space, whether at home or otherwise, the Dell U4021QW should definite be near the top of your list.

Dell U4021QW price and availability

The Dell U4021QW is available now, starting at $2,099 / £2,013 / AU$2,438. Dell periodically runs online deals on their products, so it's possible to shave a healthy chunk off the starting price, but you should still expect to pay a lot for this monitor.

(Image credit: Future)

Design

The Dell U4021QW is undeniably sleek, though it's still a Dell product, so its much more about functionality than flash. The monitor's construction is entirely plastic - other than its hardware - but it's solid and doesn't feel flimsy like other plastic builds typically do. Still, even the screen surface itself is plastic, so if you are looking for something made from really premium materials, i.e. aluminum and curved glass, you're going to be disappointed here.

All the monitor's ports are found on the underside of the back panel, facing down, making it fairly easy to connect DisplayPort, HDMI, Ethernet, and USB connectors without too much trouble. The monitor's tilt helps you access these, though they're just high enough up on the back panel that you will probably need to pull the monitor out toward the edge of the surface so you can see the port you're looking for.

The entire monitor, including stand, weighs in at 20.94 pounds (13.8 kilos) and the base and stand are hefty to securely anchor the ultrawide display to the desk. The base is conveniently flat so you can still use that bit of surface for various office worker accoutrements.

They're not kidding about the ultrawide part, though, with the monitor's display stretching 37.27 inches (94.66 centimeters), so you'll want to make sure you have the space for it. The height is adjustable between between 18.02 and 22.73 inches (45.77 and 57.73 centimeters, respectively). The base is 9.76 inches (24.79 centimeters), so this monitor is best suited for open top desk surfaces, since very few enclosed desktops are going to have enough room to accommodate its dimensions.

(Image credit: Future)

Performance

We're not going to lie, the Dell U4021QW was way more monitor than we knew what to do with. From the Easy Arrange application tiling to the two-computers-one-display capability, this isn't your typical plug-and-play monitor.

The color quality is excellent, with a depth of 1.07 billion colors, including 100% sRGB and Rec. 709 color coverage and 98% coverage of DCI-P3. The 5120x2160p resolution is incredibly sharp and after regular use, it was tough going back to a standard 1080p display.

The built-in speakers are useful if you don't have any handy, but it's not going to win any audio awards. If you have any dedicated audio hardware - either a speaker setup, sound bar, or headset – you probably won't get much use out of the monitor's speakers but it's a nice feature to have in a pinch.

There are plenty of onboard options for color, contrast, display modes, and more and plenty of options for input and connectivity. The PIP and PBP settings let you control how you want two different PC inputs to be displayed on screen with different ratios and arrangements options, so if you have a more complicated workstation setup, the Dell U4021QW will work nicely.

Buy it if...

You want a crisp display

With a 5120 x 2160p resolution, this monitor will ruin a lot of other monitors for you.

You want a feature rich monitor

With several inputs and Dell's Display Manager with Easy Arrange, you can tile several applications as well as input two different PCs into a single screen for managing multiple systems.

You want a connectivity hub

With Thunderbolt 3, RJ45, and high speed USB ports, this monitor is meant to be a central hub for your work and it has the hardware to back it up.

Don't buy if...

You are on a tight budget

While deals can be found on this monitor, you're still going to be spending close to $2,000 / £2,000 / AU$2,500 when all is said and done.

You want a gaming monitor

Curved displays are really popular with gamers, so you might be tempted to use this with your gaming PC. Don't get us wrong, it'll look great, but the low refresh and response rates limit how well games will play on it.

You want a premium build

If you're used to iMacs and similar in your office, you might be turned off at the thought of spending this much money for something built out of plastic, including the screen itself.