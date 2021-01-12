ZTE Axon 20 5G is available in South Africa

The ZTE Axon 20 5G or – as it will probably be more commonly known – the first smartphone with an under-display front-facing camera will be coming to South Africa.

Edge-to-edge displays are all the rage when it comes to modern smartphone design and hiding the camera under the screen is one of the most innovative ways a manufacturer has replaced the notch – that usually housed a camera, microphone or speaker.

The hidden camera has a 32-megapixel sensor and is located near the top of the screen – pretty much in the same position you would expect to find the camera in a typical device.

The Axon 20 has a 6.92-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution (2460 x 1080) and a 90Hz refresh rate. A fingerprint scanner is also hidden under the display.

The camera situation behind the device is a lot more straightforward – it features a 64 megapixel AI Quad camera, as well as an 8-megapixel ultrawide module and two 2 megapixel sensors, one for macro shots and another to capture depth.

The Android device is powered by the Snapdragon 765G processor and contains an Andreno620 GPU.

Estimated South African pricing

The 5G device launched globally towards the end of 2020 and on the ZTE website it's retail price is listed at $449 (R6 914,60), as per usual, a direct conversion will not suffice.

A cursory search revealed that the device is not listed on any of South Africa's major mobile network operators' website's yet but Price Check South Africa believes the Axon 20 will cost around R10 000.