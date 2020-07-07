Zoom launches hardware subscription service

Zoom has announced that it has launched Zoom Hardware as a Service (HaaS) to make it easier for businesses to leverage the full potential of its video conferencing software.

The company has partnered with a number of third-party hardware manufacturers including DTEN, Neat, Poly and Yealink who will provide devices for its Zoom Phone and Zoom Rooms HaaS offerings.

According to Zoom's website, Zoom Phone plans are priced between $5.99 and $60 per month based on which device users opt for while the cost for Zoom Rooms hardware plans will range from $75 to $200 per month.

President of product and engineering at Zoom, Velchamy Sankarlingam explained in a press release how its new subscription service will make it easier for businesses to access the latest hardware, saying:

“Amazing hardware partnerships are a key part of Zoom’s ecosystem. With many people globally coping with today’s unique challenges, easy access to hardware is critical for offices, distance learning, telehealth, and more. Zoom Hardware as a Service will help users adapt to new work-from-anywhere environments by making it easier than ever before to get access to the latest and greatest hardware for Zoom Rooms and Zoom Phone.”

Zoom Hardware as a Service

Signing up for Zoom HaaS has a number of benefits for organizations including low upfront costs and predictable budgets, streamlined purchasing, scalability and managed support options.

While all of the company's HaaS solutions will be supported through Zoom, IT teams will also have the option to add professional and managed services for installation and enhanced end-to-end management through ServiceNow's Customer Service Management.

By giving businesses and organizations the option to sign up for a hardware subscription service, Zoom can help make low-quality video calls on its platform a thing of the past.

