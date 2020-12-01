Zoom dumps Oracle cloud services in favor of AWS

Zoom may have broken a few hearts over at Oracle, after announcing that AWS is its cloud computing partner of choice. The confirmation comes just six months after Oracle boasted that it would be meeting Zoom’s core infrastructural needs.

In a strange twist, AWS has released a statement revealing that it remains Zoom’s preferred cloud provider. The two companies announced that they have a multi-year agreement in place, which should strengthen their relationship further.

“COVID-19 changed everything for Zoom, putting demands on the company to meet the video conferencing needs of hundreds of millions of new participants around the globe, and AWS was there from the beginning to ensure Zoom could scale to meet these new requirements virtually overnight,” said Andy Jassy, CEO of AWS.

See our list of the best cloud hosting providers

Our pick of the best video conferencing tools on the market

Check out the best collaboration tools for your business

“When organizations build on AWS – as Zoom has done since 2011 – they transform their business, expanding and innovating much faster. Together, Zoom and AWS have delivered great experiences for new Zoom users around the world, and we look forward to using the cloud to develop new ways to help the world communicate.”

Two timing

The press release also revealed that both AWS and Zoom will work together to deliver new solutions for Zoom's enterprise customers. Engineers at both companies have had to work tirelessly this year to ensure that Zoom’s infrastructure was able to handle a rapid increase in user numbers – growing from 10 million daily meeting participants in December 2019 to more than 300 million since April 2020.

With Zoom and many other videoconferencing solutions witnessing a huge surge in popularity over the last few months, cloud capacity is in high demand, so it seems reasonable that Zoom will need to rely on both Oracle and Amazon to deliver the level of service that its customers expect. For now, however, it seems that Oracle will have to remain content with being Zoom’s bit on the side

And here's our WFH guide: everything you need to know about remote working

Via The Register