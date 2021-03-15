Zack Snyder's Justice League first reactions: here's what the critics thought

After a four-year wait, fans will finally get to experience Zack Snyder's Justice League as it was originally intended. The Snyder Cut launches on HBO Max on March 18 and, ahead of full reviews landing later today, those lucky enough to see it ahead of time have been giving their thoughts on the superhero movie.

Critics and some lucky fans were given the chance to see the four-hour long film over the weekend. With the social media embargo having now lifted, those individuals have offered their opinion on the Snyder Cut – and the overall reaction is a positive one.

Empire contributing editor Amon Warmann summed up plenty of reviewers' thoughts on the matter. The Snyder Cut, Warmann teased, isn't without its problems but the film is an enjoyable one all the same.

Check out Warmann's tweet below:

More thoughts to come in my @empiremagazine review tomorrow, but while it's not without its issues... I liked Zack Snyder's Justice League.March 14, 2021 See more

Fandango's Erik Davis was also full of praise for the Snyder Cut, stating that it was a "far superior" film to Joss Whedon's 2017 theatrical cut even though it was a "long watch".

I can now say that I have watched #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague and it is far superior to the original theatrical version. Rich character development, much better action, a coherent story & some terrific badass moments. Definitely a long watch, but I never felt tired of it. Well done pic.twitter.com/QXyQLdUApvMarch 14, 2021 See more

CinemaBlend's Sean O'Connell went as far as to label the Snyder Cut as "the greatest DC movie we've ever seen".

I’ve been told I can tweet my reaction to #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague, here goes a #SnyderCut thread.Zack Snyder actually went ahead and made the Greatest DC Movie we’ve ever seen. pic.twitter.com/EbiqDf7n0NMarch 14, 2021 See more

Grace Randolph, creator of Beyond the Trailer!, said it was a "master class in what a difference a filmmaker makes".

The #SnyderCut is a master class in what a difference a filmmaker makes 🤯😎Joss Whedon DID do a hack job on #ZackSnyder's visionand it IS heartbreaking - and fascinating - to see.The film is a true #JusticeLeague storyand Snyder's best film to date.Review tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/0aqx7o3FbzMarch 14, 2021 See more

Summing up many fans' thoughts on the flick, Twitter user Mr. Will-iam favorably compared the Snyder Cut to Marvel's Avengers: Endgame, calling it Warner Bros' "best movie ever. Not just DC Comics. It's that great".

Since the Social Embargo is lifted, Zack Snyder's Justice League is stunning, epic, funny and hits you right in the feels. If Avengers Endgame was Marvel’s Best Movie ever than ZSJL is WB’s Best Movie ever. Not Just DC Comics. It’s that great. #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/GH7zGbLg20March 14, 2021 See more

Finally, you'll want to read our thoughts on Zack Snyder's Justice League. TechRadar's Tom Power (yep, that's me) called it a "vast improvement" on the Whedon cut and that Snyder Cut fans "won't be disappointed" by this version of the movie.

Full review for #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague to come tomorrow. For now, it's a *vast* improvement on Whedon's poorly constructed iteration. There's a lot to unpack about it but, if you're someone who has been waiting 4 years for the #SnyderCut, you won't be disappointedMarch 14, 2021 See more

Our full review of Zack Snyder's Justice League will be going live later today, so make sure you check back here for our in-depth thoughts on the flick.

Zack Snyder's Justice League arrives on HBO Max in the US, and Sky Cinema and Now TV in the UK, on March 18.