Zack Snyder’s Justice League cut looks surprisingly good in this first trailer

It’s been a long time coming, but Zack Snyder's Justice League will finally get in front of an audience thanks to HBO Max, and fans got a first look at the trailer at DC FanDome yesterday.

The project is the upcoming director's cut of the 2017 film Justice League, a poorly received entry in the DC Extended Universe.

The trailer is set to Leonard Cohen’s 'Hallelujah' and follows each member of the team on their individual journeys before they come together. Superman and Cyborg feature prominently in the trailer, so we expect to see a lot more of them in the new cut.

The trailer shows fans the first real look at Darkseid in action, as well as backstories of The Flash and Cyborg. The trailer certainly has a darker and moodier vibe than the original release, particularly in the shots of Jason Momoa's Aquaman.

Check out the trailer below:

This cut won’t be a flash in the pan

At the panel, Snyder confirmed that his cut of Justice League would in fact be four hours long. But don’t worry if you don’t think you could handle that much superhero action in one sitting: this version of the film won’t be getting a theatrical debut. Instead, it will be showing in four "one-hour" episodes on HBO Max at a date to be confirmed next year.

It’s not been made clear whether the episodes will all be dropped at once or if they’ll be staggered, but Snyder did say at the DC FanDome panel that they're "gonna work on a way of bundling it together" too.

And if you’re not in a region that has HBO Max, a plan is in the works to distribute it internationally.

“I promise you, you’re gonna get a chance to see it,” Snyder said.

Snyder also had a lot to say about Cyborg and The Flash, saying "Cyborg is the heart of the movie. He's the thing that holds the team together in the end. I'm excited for fans to see how that's realized on camera.”

Expect a lot more Barry Allen this time. “You're going to see tonnes more of The Flash... a little bit more of his emotional arc, and I hope the fans enjoy seeing that. You're going to see something with Flash in this film that I don't think you've ever seen..."