YouTube makes Black Voices Fund available in SA

YouTube isn't just the home of free music videos and gaming vloggers, it also aims to help uplift users by financing creators and produce quality content for the site.

The Black Voice Fund is a shining example of their uplifting work that was borne in the resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement in America.

The fund has $100-million in backing from YouTube and is now available to South African artists as well.

"To help amplify fresh narratives and content that emphasises the intellectual power, passion and joy of this brilliant community, including Black economic equity and wellbeing, we have created the #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund.

"Over the next three years, the #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund will be used to acquire and produce YouTube Originals programming focused on the Black experience, and to directly support Black Creators and Artists so that they can thrive on YouTube," says YouTube.

How to apply

Black artists from South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Brazil and the US can qualify for funding through the initiative.

To apply for a grant, you need to submit an application form that includes racial identity information.

YouTube has noted that if you do provide your information, it will be used by Google LLC, which is the corporation that operates the YouTube platform, "to determine your eligibility for a grant, review applications, and, if you are selected, to administer grants from the Fund."

Applicants must also choose to allow YouTube to contact them about the programmes and grants related to the Black Voices Fund but do not need to do this in order to be considered for the grant.

To apply for a grant, click here.