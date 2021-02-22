Your WhatsApp may not keep working if you don't accept the new privacy policy

WhatsApp users around the world could be left high and dry if they don't agree to the company’s new privacy policies.

The company has revealed that any users who do not accept its new terms and conditions by May 15 will no longer be able to use WhatsApp fully, with their accounts effectively deactivated.

If users continue to refuse to accept the new conditions, their accounts, and all related backups, could be deleted permanently.

WhatsApp changes

On a FAQ page , WhatsApp says that in case you do not accept, you’ll be able to use the app for a few weeks but in a limited manner.

It says users, “won't have full functionality of WhatsApp until you accept. For a short time, you'll be able to receive calls and notifications, but won't be able to read or send messages from the app.”

WhatsApp further says that the users will get more time to willingly agree to the policies after May 15, however, failing which these accounts will be considered inactive and be deleted in 120 days. Once deleted, the entire user history and backups are deleted from the server.

When WhatsApp initially announced plans to change its privacy policy, there was widespread outrage, with users switching to other messaging apps like Telegram and Signal.

The controversy surrounding the update stemmed from the belief that it would mean that WhatsApp could collect information from personal conversations and share this with Facebook and other firms.

WhatsApp has now clarified that its new privacy terms will relate to how people interact with businesses on the platform, while also providing further transparency around how it collects and uses data.

WhatsApp is also making changes to how users review its privacy terms. As part of the update, users will start to see a small banner near the top of the screen inviting them to review its privacy policies. They will then be offered a deeper summary and then an in-depth PDF of the update.