Your Garmin watch is getting some great new training features

If you own a Garmin Forerunner 945, 745 or 245, there's a big firmware update coming your way that will add some extremely useful features to your watch. As DC Rainmaker explains, the updates are currently available for beta testing, and can be downloaded now. If you'd rather wait, you can hang on for a few weeks, when the new firmware is expected to roll out to all users.

If you own a Forerunner 945 or Forerunner 745, the biggest new addition is more advanced sleep tracking with Firstbeat Analytics. While both these Garmin watches already track sleep and gives insights in the Garmin Connect app, Firstbeat Analytics determines how restorative your sleep was, and how well you've recovered overnight – extremely useful for planning and adapting your training.

There's also a new activity profile for ultra running, which is a real boon as ultras (events longer than a marathon) are very different to typical races, and are much more about completing the distance rather than achieving a time.

Check Garmin's full release notes for the Forerunner 945 and 745 more details of all the new features, and to download the firmware beta.

Rest and recovery

If you own the entry-level Forerunner 245, you'll get daily suggested workouts – a feature that could prove very useful for new runners building up their strength and fitness.

Once you've finished a workout, you'll be prompted to rate your perceived level of exertion (how physically and mentally taxing you found it). Again, this can be very helpful for informing your training, and helping adjust it to suit your current fitness.

You can read the release notes and grab the firmware update for the Forerunner 245 and 245 Music now.

Bear in mind that these firmware releases are currently in beta, and although generally stable, may have some bugs. If you encounter any problems, email forerunner.beta@garmin.com with details of your device, and what happened.

Garmin Forerunner 745 (Image credit: Garmin)

If you're in the market for a new sports watch, Firstbeat Analytics sleep tracking is also available on the newly launched Garmin Venu 2, which received our Editor's Choice award.

Via DC Rainmaker