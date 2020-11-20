You'll need an Nvidia RTX 3070 to run Cyberpunk in 1440p with ray tracing on

It might be time to upgrade your PC, as CD Project has updated the official system requirements for Cyberpunk 2077 to include 1440p, 4K and ray tracing.

We already knew Cyberpunk 2077’s minimum and recommended settings, but with just two weeks to go until the game’s PC release, CD Project has revealed that you’ll need to run the game at its highest settings.

To run Cyberpunk 2077 at Ultra settings at 1440p, you’ll need either an Nvidia RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT graphics card, and if you want to make the jump to 4K, you’ll need an Nvidia RTX 2080 Super, an RTX 3070, or a Radeon RX 6800 XT.

Things get more demanding when ray tracing is involved. To run Cyberpunk with ray tracing at 1440p, you'll need an Nvidia RTX 3070 GPU. CD Project also recommends an Intel Core i7-6700 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 70GB SSD storage.

If you want to go the full whack with 4K ray tracing, only the Nvidia RTX 3080 will do the job - or Nvidia RTX 3090 if you've got the cash to spare. However, the CPU requirements remain unchanged, with either an Intel Core i7-6700 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 recommended.

AMD hasn’t yet spoken out about its support for Cyberpunk 2077, but if the Nvidia RTX 3070 can support ray tracing, it’s safe to assume the Radeon RX 6800 and 6800 XT should be able to match it - at least until you enable DLSS on the Nvidia cards.

The updated specs were released as part of a new Cyberpunk 2077 montage, released in conjunction with Nvidia. The video includes a look at Night City with ray traced ambient occlusion, shadows, diffuse illumination and ray traced reflections.

Cyberpunk 2077 is currently scheduled for release on December 10 for PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. The game will also be released on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 sometime in 2021.