You could soon rent an electric scooter at the push of a button

South Africa has been a great place for delivery apps and ride-sharing. The emphasis on trust and the simple app format has been so well-received here that others are mimicking this winning strategy for other products.

The latest is a ride-sharing app for electric scooters. The Electric Life Group are launching their project, which allows users to hire an electric scooter and its charger on an app, in Cape Town.

The scooters will be available to hire per minute, hour, day or month depending on what the user's needs are. This means not having to cough up for a scooter yourself and leaves you commitment-free once you no longer want to ride it anymore.

Much like the city bike initiatives overseas, the transfer of these kinds of hiring businesses to South Africa is met with understandable scepticism. The biggest issue being that the scooter could get stolen very easily.

Electric Life Group assure users that the scooters come with a built-in tracking system and you require the app to lock or unlock the scooter, which means you'll know where it is and will need your phone to get it going. Although there is no mention of what the user is liable for should the scooter be taken from them, along with their smartphone.

The concept is great though, and moving away from dependence on cars is never a bad thing, especially since cities like Cape Town are becoming more congested every year.

The electric kick scooters will be available from September, with the company hoping to expand as demand grows.