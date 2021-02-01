You could own an antique Apple computer for R22.4-million

An incredibly rare 45-year-old Apple computer could be yours for a cool $1.5-million (R22.4-million). A "working" Apple-1 computer, one of the first computers launched by the company in 1976 is available for sale on eBay

The relic holds a very special place in the hearts of many Apple fans. Legend has it that the computers were designed and handcrafted by Steve Wozniak and then sold in bulk by Steve Jobs – the pair of intrepid innovators sold precious items to foot the bill for manufacturing costs. Jobs sold his Volkswagen van, while Wozniak let go of his HP-65 calculator.

The seller, username: krishmiti, claims the Apple-1 has a certificate of authenticity from the Apple-1 Registry and that the computer is extra special because it is allegedly one of 50 computers that Jobs sold to Byte Shop, which was one of the first-ever shops to sell personal computers.

The listing indicates that the computer comes with its original Byte Shop KOA wood case and an original power supply.

In terms of specifications, the Apple-1 came with an 8-bit MOS 6502 microprocessor that clocked 1 MHz and it had 4KB of memory, as standard. However, if you needed more the memory could be increased to 8KB or a whopping 48KB by using expansion cards.

Apple manufactured 200 of these machines and their retail price at the time was $666.66.

There is a precedent of these computers raking in the dough. More than a decade ago, in 2010, an Apple-1 in its original packaging accompanied by a signed letter from Steve Jobs sold for $210 000 and in 2014, the current record for the highest-known price paid for an antique Apple computer was set when an Apple-1 sold for $905 000.

Evidently, the seller has his eyes set on beating the record as this is not the first time he has attempted to sell his Apple-1. He offered the computer for $1.75-million in 2019 but there were no takers.

Perhaps, he will be more successful this time around.