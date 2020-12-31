You can still upgrade to Windows 10 for free

When Windows 10 was released in 2015 Microsoft made a major push for the new software by allowing Windows 7 users to upgrade for free.

This clever marketing promo was only meant to last one year but it seems it has yet to be disabled. This meant that if you wanted to do the upgrade but were worried you would have to pay the full price you can actually still get away with it for free.

A user on Reddit claiming to be a Microsoft employee first brought attention to this loophole before others tested it out, proving it's still working.

The only condition is that you need to have a legitimate download of Windows 7 or Windows 8.1, with a certified product key.

Although Windows 10 has had many pitfalls with users complaining endlessly since it arrived, operating on an older system means you're probably lagging behind as fewer updates are pushed by the company.

If you're keen to move on to the much improved Windows 10 (with all new problems and quirks) then this is a great opportunity to take advantage of while it's still around.

How to upgrade