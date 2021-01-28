You can now import WhatsApp chats into Telegram – here's how

It's now quick and easy to import your WhatsApp chats directly into Telegram if you decide to switch messaging services.

When WhatsApp announced a major change to its privacy policy, there was concern from users of the app about what this meant for them. As part of the uproar – and despite the fact WhatsApp said it would delay the changes – large numbers of people started to jump away to alternative chat tools such as Telegram and Signal.

These security and privacy focused chat apps have enjoyed a huge influx of new users, and Telegram is making life easier for people who have decided that they are no longer happy to use WhatsApp.

In the latest version of Telegram, there's a new option to import chats from WhatsApp. This is great news as it means that if you and your contact are switching platforms, you will still be able to see you chat history rather than having to start from scratch. Sadly, there's no option to import everything in one fell swoop; instead you have to work with individual and group chats one by one.

Unfortunately, the new import feature is currently only available in the iOS version of Telegram, but it would be very surprising if it wasn't also brought to Android users. At the moment, there is no word on quite when this might happen, but Telegram is unlikely to keep this as an iOS-exclusive for long.

Switch allegiances

To take advantage of the new import functionality, you need to be running at least version 7.4 of Telegram. You can download the latest version of the app from the App Store. With Telegram updated, use the following steps to import you messages from WhatsApp:

Launch WhatsApp on your iPhone or iPad and open up a chat you want to move to Telegram Tap the name of the group or contact you are chatting with and then tap Export Chat In the iOS Share Sheet that appears, select Telegram Select an existing chat or group to import to, or select the option to create new one

Repeat the process for all of your remaining chats, and you'll be set to use Telegram full time.

