Yet another Windows 10 update is causing problems - but Microsoft’s not doing anything about it

It seems like yet another Windows 10 update is causing problems for some people, yet Microsoft at the moment doesn’t seem to be doing anything about it.

The allegedly troublesome update is Windows 10 KB4541335, which was released on March 24 as an optional update that is supposed to fix certain bugs in Windows 10 1909 and Windows 10 1903, the two latest major versions of Microsoft’s operating system.

While it appears that for most people this optional update installs correctly, Windows Latest is reporting that some users are experiencing problems, including system crashes when playing games.

Another user has reported that they are getting the dreaded Blue Screen of Death error with a “whea_uncorrectable_error” message, and this occurs when watching videos on YouTube.

Meanwhile, other users have been reporting on Microsoft’s Feedback hub that their PCs perform poorly after installing the patch, with high CPU usage when the device is charging, and parts of the Windows 10 interface apparently becoming unresponsive.

No cause for alarm… yet

While reports of this latest update causing problems are concerning, it appears that the number of people reporting issues is relatively low. This is due to the fact that the problematic update is optional, which means it’s not automatically downloaded and installed.

Instead, users have to manually update, and that hopefully means not that many people have installed it.

Meanwhile, it appears that Microsoft isn’t doing anything about the issue, with Windows Latest reporting that the company is not aware of any known issues with the update.

We’ve reached out to Microsoft for comment ourselves. If these issues become more persistent, we hope that Microsoft will take the reports seriously, and work on a fix.

For the time being, if you are experiencing problems since installing the update, you can uninstall it.

Open up the Settings app (the cog icon in the Start menu, or by pressing Windows + I on the keyboard), then click 'Update & security'.

From the window that appears, click 'Windows Update' on the left-hand menu, then 'View update history'. Click 'Uninstall updates' then select KB4541335 to uninstall it. The problems should now be fixed.