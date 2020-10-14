Xiaomi's Redmi Note 9 and 9 Pro South Africa: pricing, availability

Xiaomi is making a name for themselves as an affordable smartphone providers in South Africa. Their latest offerings, the Redmi Note 9 and 9 Pro bring the "phablet" (phone/ tablet hybrid) to those who can't fork out for Samsung prices.

However, while cheaper may mean less complex it definitely doesn't mean less quality. These two phones have been designed to try and keep up with the needs of smartphone users, but without stuffing them with shiny extras that push up flagship phone prices.

Take a look at these impressive, affordable phones.

Specs

The Redmi Note 9 is all about the camera. While the MediaTek Helio G85 processor will keep you going, the 5020mAh battery means you won't need the 18W fast charging all that often, the 48MP quad camera is the big seller.

Placing such an impressive camera on a low-end phone is a great way to democratise the smartphone world, as it means good quality pictures don't have to mean buying equipment equal to professionals.

Included is the ability to shoot portraits with bokeh effects and shoot detailed close-ups.

The Redmi 9 Pro is a little level-up from it's standard partner, as expected. It features a flagship-level processor in the Qualcomm® SnapdragonTM 720G processor but runs on the same 5020mAh battery.

It has 30W fast charging ability, the first ever from the Redmi family. It has 128GB memory which is expandable up to 512GB storage so you never run out and an all-new 6.67” DotDisplay.

The camera is also a level up. The Pro features a powerful 64MP quad camera with ability to shoot 4K movie frame and the great and somewhat gimmickey selfie slow motion feature.

Find out more about the Redmi Note 9: Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 review

Price

These bigger smartphones are available on the company's website, with a special running where Xiaomi throw in their Mi True Wireless Earphones into the bargain.

The Redmi Note 9 is R3,999 while the Redmi Note 9 Pro is R6,499.