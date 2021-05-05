Xiaomi's iPad Pro rival looks even more likely to be coming soon

Some more Android tablets would certainly be welcome to compete with everything that Apple is putting out, and hidden code in Xiaomi's mobile operating system adds to a growing pile of evidence that it has an iPad Pro competitor in the pipeline.

Xiaomi got out of the Android tablet game in 2018, but some digging into the latest version of Xiaomi's MIUI software by XDA Developers suggests it's ready to jump back in: there are mentions of a trio of devices, codenamed 'nabu', 'enuma' and 'elish'.

What's more, there's a tablet-style interface settings page hidden in MIUI, showing how the home screen adapts when it's in tablet mode. While this could work for foldables too, it doesn't seem as though that's what these three devices are.

Further tips from those in the know suggest that the tablets will be powered by Snapdragon 8-series processors from Qualcomm, so we're talking about devices at the top end of the market in terms of performance levels.

Rumored specs

The 'enuma' model would appear to support voice calls, according to the code that's been uncovered – that suggests that this device will support cellular connectivity via 4G LTE or even 5G, though that doesn't seem to be the case on the other tablets.

All three slates are said to be offering IPS LCD screens with 2560 x 1600 resolutions. The 'nabu' model has been highlighted as having a 10.97-inch display, while a 120Hz refresh rate is rumored to be available across all three of these upcoming tablets – another sign that they'll be premium devices.

We have previously heard whispers about premium tablets being on their way from Xiaomi, with the Mi Pad 5 being one of the names mooted, and indeed company executives have gone on record as saying Xiaomi wants to get back into the tablet market in the not-too-distant future.

While we already have the likes of Samsung and Amazon offering alternatives for those who want a tablet that isn't made by Apple, the market could certainly use a few more – and as soon as Xiaomi makes all of this official, we'll let you know.