Xiaomi Redmi 9C is available in South Africa

Xiaomi have brought their entry-level phone to the South African market. The Redmi 9C, with its great features, is here.

While it has the expected bells and whistles for a phone in its price range, the really impressive aspect is its 5 000mAh battery.

This is well beyond the scope of the usual entry-level fair and means you'll be able to use your phone for a full day, even two, something even top of the line smartphones sometimes fail at.

Specs

The phone has a 6.53-inch HD+ display. The dot drop 5MP front-facing camera integrates seamlessly. It also has a pretty decent 13MP rear camera.

It runs Android 10 operating system and has an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 processor. Since it's a gaming processor, you can be expected to play your mobile games with little issue.

Depending on the model you can get either the 2GB RAM option with 32GB onboard storage or a 3GB version with 64GB of space.

If you're looking for a bit more storage, you can always use the microSD slot which can support up to 512GB.

Price

The Redmi 9C costs R2,299 making it one of the more available feature-rich phones on the market.