Xiaomi Redmi 9A launches in South Africa

Xiaomi Redmi 9A is here and South Africans won't need a second mortgage to get their hands on it, as the company has brought two new entry-level Remi 9 devices to the local market.

Both devices are equipped with top quality features, powerful chipsets and are representative of the company's mission to make quality smartphones accessible to everyone.

The Redmi 9

The Redmi 9 offers an all-purpose quad-camera, making it the first entry-level smartphone on the market to have this offering, according to Xiaomi.

The back camera is equipped with a 8MP ultra-wide, 5MP macro lens and 13MP wide camera. The front camera has an 8MP lens.

The 1080 x 2340 LCD display comes with a Dot Drop notch and spans over 6.53-inch.

The smartphone boasts a MediaTek Helio G80 chip and 4GB RAM. The company has promised a 107% increase in performance from the previous model.

A 5,020mAh battery will keep you connected all day with 18W fast charging.

The smartphones storage capacity is 64GB which can be increased to 512GB with a microSD card.

The Redmi 9 comes in three colour options:

- Carbon Grey

- Ocean Green

- Sunset Purple.

The Redmi 9A

The less expensive Redmi 9A is equipped with 2GB RAM, and storage capacity of 32GB and a MediaTek Helio G25 processor.

The 1,600 x 720 display is the same size as the Redmi 9 at 6.53-inch.

The battery size is 5,000mAh and the smartphone sports 5MP lens on the front facing camera, with a a single 13MP camera on the back.

Pricing

The Redmi 9A is the cheaper of the two offerings and is priced at R1,999. The Redmi 9 retails for R3,599.

Both are available from Takealot, Hi-Online, TFG, mia.africa.com, and the FNB eBucks store.