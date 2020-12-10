Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite is official, and it may be the last big smartwatch of the year

Despite the fact you can't buy the Xiaomi Mi Watch in many regions yet, that hasn't stopped the company unveiling an affordable version of the smartwatch in the form of the Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite.

The new Mi Watch Lite smartwatch was revealed with a listing on Xiaomi's global website, which shows off its design and lists its specs. There's no price or release date attached, but judging by the name we'd expect it to be a cheaper version of the Mi Watch.

We'll run you through the Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite specs below, including how it compares to the Mi Watch, and when we get a chance to test both we'll review them and see if they end up in our best smartwatch rankings.

Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite specs

The Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite has a 1.4-inch LCD screen with 320 x 320 resolution. It's a square display, unlike the Mi Watch that was round and sported a 1.39-inch AMOLED screen. There's a crown to the side of the display, unlike the two the Mi Watch has.

In terms of fitness modes, it looks like that's where the Mi Watch Lite has its biggest downgrade from its sibling. There are 11 different workout modes which isn't quite the 117 of the Mi Watch, but if you just need general modes like cycling or running you'll probably be covered.

There's also sleep tracking, heart rate monitoring, step counting, activity reminders (for if you've been static too long), weight bearing exercises and, something we haven't seen in many other watches, a counter that tells you how many times you stand up each day.

In terms of non-health features, there's music controls, notifications, call handling, weather reports and other 'standard' features you get in most smartwatches. Xiaomi also touts the customization abilities of the watch face, with 120 faces to choose from.

When the Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite gets an official release we'll make sure to test it out to see if it could be the new smartwatch for you. We've no idea when that will be, but we're expecting to see the Xiaomi Mi 11 launch in the coming weeks, so we could hear more information then.