Xiaomi Mi 11's answer to the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra could be here very soon

While the Xiaomi Mi 11 didn't launch alongside its expected siblings, the Mi 11 Lite and Mi 11 Pro, we've heard word that another of its oft-rumored acquaintances, the Mi 11 Ultra, could be on the way soon.

This comes from PriceBaba, which spotted the Mi 11 Ultra passing through certification in Indonesia - while the listing doesn't really tell us much (apart from one key thing), its very presence is the news story here.

Certification listings often don't happen until just before a phone is set to launch - so the fact the Mi 11 Ultra is appearing in this regard suggests the phone could come soon.

Not only that, but the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra only launched in China, but if that was to be repeated for the Mi 11 Ultra, Indonesian certification obviously wouldn't be necessary. This suggests the phone could get a global launch - possibly in lieu of a Pro model.

Mystery phone

Unlike the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite, the Mi 11 Ultra has barely been leaked or rumored at all, so details about it are scarce. We've only heard one or two probably-fake pieces of information, but whatever it's like, it's likely to be a top-spec phone to rival the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Some rumors suggest the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is actually taking the place of the Pro, so for all intents and purposes it'll actually be the Pro phone, just with a different name.

Either way, we've heard enough rumors about the Xiaomi Mi 11's upcoming siblings to make it seem very likely they're on the way - making it curious they didn't come with the Mi 11 itself. We'll just have to wait and see what they're like, whenever they come along.