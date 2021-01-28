Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro camera leak shows it could compete with Samsung's S21 Ultra

The Xiaomi Mi 11 is already official in China, but rumors suggest it'll be coming to global markets in the coming months and it may be joined by a Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro that hasn't previously been revealed.

A new leak sheds some light on the yet-to-be-announced Mi 11 Pro and its camera capabilities. An alleged poster of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro has surfaced on Weibo - a Chinese social networking site - giving us a closer look at its cameras.

Just like its non-Pro sibling, it has a large camera island placed horizontally across the top. Four cameras are visible along with a '120x' in text, which is likely a reference to its hybrid zoom capabilities.

If Xiaomi has given the Mi 11 Pro 120x zoom, that'll make it the phone with the highest zoom range to date. Rumors suggest that will be achieved by the periscopic lens on the extreme right, with an expected native magnification of 10x.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro poster posted to Weibo (Image credit: Weibo)

Just like the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra , the leaks suggest there will be a secondary shorter telephoto lens too for the lower focal lengths. The other two cameras will be a primary sensor and an ultra-wide shooter.

Interestingly, the leak suggests that the main camera will opt for a new 50MP sensor with larger pixels, instead of the 108MP sensor that Xiaomi’s other recent flagships have been using. We've seen camera-centric phones such as the Huawei P40 Pro and the Oppo Find X2 Pro opt for similar custom camera solutions too.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro's specifications are expected to include the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, a 6.8-inch QHD+ display with an adaptive refresh rate of 120Hz as well as 480Hz touch sampling. Moreover, akin to the China-exclusive Mi 10 Ultra , it could support 120W fast charging along with 80W fast wireless charging.

Interestingly, there’s also a mention of a Mi 11 Extreme Edition, which could be an even higher-end member in the flagship family. There are reports of a Mi 11 Lite too, but details are scarce on that front as well.

Regardless, the Xiaomi Mi 11 global launch date shouldn’t be far and it is unlikely to launch alone.

Via GSMArena