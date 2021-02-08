Xiaomi Mi 11 launch live blog: today's big phone unveiling as it happens

The Xiaomi Mi 11 was first unveiled in December 2020, but today is the day we hear about it coming to other countries outside of the manufacturer's home market of China.

Xiaomi may change some specs for its global launch of the Mi 11, but we mostly have the details of the phone from its release in China. What we don't know is where it'll be on sale, or how much it'll cost.

Plus, there are rumors of a Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro and Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite that may well arrive alongside the Mi 11. Those phones didn't launch in China alongside the Mi 11, so we're excited to see what the company has up its sleeve.

Should you be excited about the Xiaomi Mi 11? We think so as it looks like a solidly-built smartphone with a lot of top-end spec, and if the China pricing is anything to go this will likely sell for a remarkably low price.

The event starts at 4am PT / 7am ET / 12pm GMT / 11pm AEDT so you should check back here around then to tune in to today's big phone launch as it happens.

All times are in Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)

11:28 - Planning to watch along? You'll want to open up the video below, and the event is set to start at 4am PT / 7am ET / 12pm GMT / 11pm AEDT.

10:55 - Welcome to 2021's next big phone launch. We may have seen the Samsung Galaxy S21 early, but there's now more excitement to be had with the Xiaomi Mi 11 series making a global debut.

What will we be seeing today? It's almost certain we'll be hearing about the Xiaomi Mi 11's worldwide launch - that should include pricing and availability for markets like the UK - and we may even see some new smartphones from the company too.

Follow along here for the latest as the launch event happens. We'll be watching everything that happens on the livestream and we'll give you our commentary alongside the details of the new smartphone.