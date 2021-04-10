Xiaomi and Oppo reportedly joining Google in making their own mobile chipsets

We recently heard rumors that Google is working on its own mobile chipsets, with the Pixel 6 perhaps in line to be the first phone to benefit. Now a new report suggests that both Xiaomi and Oppo will join Google in developing bespoke silicon.

According to the usually reliable DigiTimes, the new custom processors could hit the market in late 2021 or perhaps early 2022. Both Xiaomi and Oppo recently unveiled flagship phones and might not be putting out new devices for a while.

The report doesn't go into much detail at all about what's coming – and of course the information is unverified for the time being – but it's something that we can imagine two big players in the industry like Xiaomi and Oppo deciding to do.

We'll have to wait and see what sort of specs and performance these new chipsets bring with them – for the time being all we know is that 5G is going to be supported on the processors, which is what you would expect.

Chips with everything

Apple leads the way when it comes to developing custom chipsets like the A14 Bionic inside the iPhone 12, enabling it to work on hardware and software in tandem. It's a strategy it's now pursuing for its computers as well now.

Up to this point, Android phone makers have tended to rely on chips made by Qualcomm to power their devices – although manufacturers including Samsung and Huawei already develop their own silicon solutions to use in certain smartphones.

If the rumors are right, Google, Xiaomi and Oppo are all going to push out their own processors in the near future – and one of the reasons for the switch might well be the global chip shortage that's currently affecting everything from graphics cards to tablets.

For now it's not clear which smartphones will come running any new CPUs from Xiaomi or Oppo, though the Xiaomi Mi Note 11 and the Oppo Find X4 could definitely be in the running – and we'll keep you posted with any official announcements when they happen.

Via Android Central