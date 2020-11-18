Xbox Series X will play best on an OLED TV, says Microsoft

That's right. We've just caught word of an official partnership between LG and Xbox, to assure gamers of the benefits of playing on the next-gen Xbox Series X on an LG OLED TV – seemingly backing the organic LED panel technology over competing QLED or LCD TVs.

The Xbox Series X has got a massive boost in processing power over current-gen consoles, so it's no surprise that you'll need a TV capable of showing off those improvements at their best.

Many TV brands have been courting the gamer crowd this year, with the specter of the now-launched consoles leading many to wonder if their gaming TV setup is quite enough. Few have gone to such lengths as LG Electronics, with its entire 2020 OLED TV range sporting four HDMI 2.1 ports, rather than the more hesitant single port on certain new Samsung TVs.

That means you're getting gamer-centric features such as Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), which reduces screen tearing by smoothly adapting to the refresh rate required in your game, through every HDMI port – as well as 4K resolution at 120fps for compatible titles.

You also get Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), which drastically lowers input lag (the delay between inputs on your gamepad and their corresponding action onscreen) at the expense of some other processing technologies. Having four ports that support all of these features means you hook multiple next-gen consoles too, if you've been lucky enough to get them.

Let's not forget the benefits of an OLED panel either, making for exceptional color and contrast thanks to its self-emissive pixels. Whether you're clearing zombies from dark basements in The Last of Us 2 on PS5, or talking your way into trouble in The Outer Worlds on either platform, you can be sure an OLED panel is going to elevate the experience.

Master monitor

LG's 2020 TV range has some real high flyers in it, with the popular LG CX OLED topping our best OLED TV guide – as well as coming in a compact 48-inch OLED size that may well work better as a solo gamer monitor. The CX has been seeing some sizable discounts in this year's Black Friday deals, too, meaning anyone who has yet to upgrade their TV for next-gen gaming may find now is the time to do it.

Other LG OLED models include the LG BX OLED (an entry-level model that takes a hit to processing), the LG Gallery Series OLED (a stylish wall-mounted set), and the LG WX OLED (a TV and soundbar pairing).

But what does an official partnership even mean? We're told that the companies will be hosting "special events held at participating retail locations", which may suffer somewhat from ongoing lockdowns, but the point of the partnership is relevant regardless – that pairing an Xbox Series X with an OLED TV shouldn't disappoint.