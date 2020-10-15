Xbox Series X launch lineup is revealed - and it's not great

Microsoft has revealed the Xbox Series X launch lineup - and we're not particularly impressed.

The Xbox Series X/S launch lineup consists of 30 games in total, all of which are Xbox Series X optimized and are scheduled to release alongside the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S on November 10.

Alongside these Xbox Series X games, there will be thousands of backwards-compatible games available at launch too - they just won't be optimized for the new Xbox.

Check out the full Xbox Series X launch lineup below. We've marked which games will be available on Xbox Game Pass from day one and which will utilize the new Xbox Smart Delivery feature:

Not all that impressed

(Image credit: The Coalition)

We're not exactly blown out of the water by the Xbox Series X's launch lineup. For a start, there's only a handful of new big-name games landing on the console at launch; Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs Legion, Dirt 5 and Yakuza: like a Dragon, and none of those are Xbox exclusives - though Yakuza does release on Xbox before PS5.

The titles on the list which are Xbox exclusives, such Gears 5, Forza Horizon 4 and Ori and the Will of the Wisps, are all optimized versions of Xbox One titles. In fact, every game on this list is already available (or will be available) on Xbox One - and many will release on PS5 too.

It's a bit of a disappointing lineup that could have been somewhat bolstered by Halo Infinite - before its delay into 2021. The saving grace, however, is that Xbox Series X players will have access to thousands of backwards compatible games at launch, so you'll have plenty of older games to play- but to make the most of this, you'll need Xbox Game Pass.

Hopefully, we see Microsoft padding out the Xbox Series X games lineup in the near future. But it's not a particularly strong start for launch.

