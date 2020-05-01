Xbox Series X games will finally be revealed on May 7

After Xbox head Phil Spencer hinted that we might see Xbox Series X games in the near future, Microsoft has now finally given us a date.

On May 7 at 8am PT/11am ET/4pm BST, gamers who bat for the green team can tune in to a special episode of Inside Xbox, where Microsoft and its global partners will showcase next-gen gameplay running on Xbox Series X.

You want to see games for the Xbox Series X? We want to show you games for the Xbox Series X. Check out First Look next-gen gameplay from our global developers partners within #InsideXbox on Thursday, May 7 at 8am PT. pic.twitter.com/xVdgIeRBJXApril 30, 2020

It’ll be the first glimpse of what Microsoft’s pint-sized tower of power can do, and after the console’s technical specifications were revealed last month, expectations are high. We still haven’t seen any actual gameplay footage from either Xbox Series X or PS5, so it’s hard not to get excited about seeing what Microsoft has in store.

The show is likely to contain a few interesting surprises and, in typical Microsoft fashion, a number of ‘world premieres’. We won't be seeing any titles from first-party studios, such as Halo Infinite and Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, but instead the reveals will focus on games from third-party and second-party studios. We already know that the recently announced Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla be shown in all its axe-wielding glory, but will we get any solid release dates? Could we possibly hear about a price point for the Xbox Series X?

We will be happy to reveal our first Assassin’s Creed Valhalla gameplay trailer during the First Look Xbox Series X Gameplay on Inside Xbox. Stay tuned! https://t.co/1KjtTI1FdFApril 30, 2020

Sadly, we’ll have to wait to find out all this and more when Inside Xbox airs on May 7.