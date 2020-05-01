Trending

Xbox Series X games will finally be revealed on May 7

X gon’ give it to ya

(Image credit: 343 Industries)

After Xbox head Phil Spencer hinted that we might see Xbox Series X games in the near future, Microsoft has now finally given us a date. 

On May 7 at 8am PT/11am ET/4pm BST, gamers who bat for the green team can tune in to a special episode of Inside Xbox, where Microsoft and its global partners will showcase next-gen gameplay running on Xbox Series X.

It’ll be the first glimpse of what Microsoft’s pint-sized tower of power can do, and after the console’s technical specifications were revealed last month, expectations are high. We still haven’t seen any actual gameplay footage from either Xbox Series X or PS5, so it’s hard not to get excited about seeing what Microsoft has in store.

The show is likely to contain a few interesting surprises and, in typical Microsoft fashion, a number of ‘world premieres’. We won't be seeing any titles from first-party studios, such as Halo Infinite and Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, but instead the reveals will focus on games from third-party and second-party studios. We already know that the recently announced Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla be shown in all its axe-wielding glory, but will we get any solid release dates? Could we possibly hear about a price point for the Xbox Series X?

Sadly, we’ll have to wait to find out all this and more when Inside Xbox airs on May 7. 

