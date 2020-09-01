Xbox Series S – Microsoft's worst kept secret – is now mentioned on Xbox Game Pass packaging

The Xbox Series S has all but been confirmed by Microsoft at this point but, despite official controller packaging and Microsoft technical documents mentioning the new all-digital Xbox, the company still hasn't officially confirmed its existence.

Even though the rumored cheaper, digital-only alternative to the Xbox Series X hasn't officially been confirmed by Microsoft, that hasn't stopped the company from advertising it on official packaging, with the most recent sighting of the 'Xbox Series S' name appearing on an Xbox Game Pass trial code (included with a new Xbox One controller).

The small-print on the code details that players can use the code to access "over 100 high-quality games on Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and Windows 10".

I got a new controller for my Xbox since mine was broken. Interestingly enough, the Game Pass Ultimate trial code sheet mentions the unannounced @Xbox Series S. It’s definitely a thing. pic.twitter.com/GX1rOYG5g7August 31, 2020

So why haven't we seen it yet?

It's odd that we're seeing mentions of the Xbox Series S before the console has even been announced, but it does at least confirm its existence (even if it's not 'official') and that it's announcement is likely imminent.

Rumors suggested that Microsoft was due to unveil this all-digital new Xbox at the end of August, with the console due to launch alongside the Xbox Series X in November, but that window has since passed with no announcement. So we're now expecting the company to finally announce its poorly-kept-secret sometime in September, potentially alongside the Xbox Series X price – which we also haven't had confirmation of yet.

At least that way Microsoft can kill two birds with one stone, announcing its digital console offering, the pricing for both it and the Series X, and opening pre-orders for both. So, while the company is yet to confirm if its holding any events in September, we're expecting September to finally be the month that ties up all those loose ends, especially given that we're only two months away from the new Xbox launch.

