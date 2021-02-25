Xbox Live is down with a major outage – here's what isn't working

Xbox Live is down with a major outage, according to the official Microsoft Xbox status page and the fact that we can't log in right now on our Xbox Series X.



"We are aware that users may not be able to sign-in to Xbox Live at this time," said Xbox Support through its official Twitter account. "Our teams are currently investigating to fix this issue."

If you can't log into Xbox Live right now, you're not alone. Just when so many people (I know) got the new Xbox Series X this week😬

Today's Xbox Live outage started about two hours ago, according to the timestamp on the tweet and the roaring complains of suddenly offline gamers. Many recently bought the new Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles.

Microsoft's status page indicates that Xbox Live being down is ongoing and affects some core functionality. Across its online gaming community, you won't be able access your account and profile, the Xbox store and or its subscription service, and, key, multiplayer gaming and cloud gaming. This includes Xbox Game Pass, which has been heavily pushed by Microsoft in this new console generation.

In other words, you can't do much of anything with the Xbox Series X, Series S or Xbox One when it comes to Xbox Live functionality. "Friends and social activity", for example, remains intact, so you can join a watch party or prune your Xbox Live friends list. Exciting for a Thursday night.

TechRadar has reached out to Microsoft for additional comment.