What's new on Xbox Game Pass in May 2020, including Red Dead Redemption 2

Microsoft has confirmed which games are coming to Xbox Game Pass for console in May 2020. Along with Red Dead Redemption 2, which was previously announced, the subscription service has three other games planned for release this month: Day Z, Final Fantasy 9 and Fractured Minds.

It's also possible, of course, that Microsoft will surprise us with more game releases throughout the coming weeks, as it did with Streets of Rage 4 and Moving Out. In terms of release dates, Red Dead Redemption 2 and Day Z will be playable from May 7, Final Fantasy 9 will be playable from May 14, and Fractured Minds will be available from May 19.

Final Fantasy 9 in particular is well worth checking out from the list. It's considered the best entry in the series by a certain subset of fans (though this is the case for almost every Final Fantasy entry), and takes Final Fantasy back to its medieval-infused roots after the more sci-fi entries of FF7 and FF8. Considering Final Fantasy doesn't have the longest history on Xbox, it's nice that Xbox One players can give it a try as part of Game Pass.

DayZ is a survival game from the earliest days of the genre, and much of what it pioneered (tense encounters with human players, scrounging through buildings for loot) ended up forming the basis of the battle royale genre. It's worth a look too.

Red Dead Redemption 2, of course, is the main event here. Rockstar's giant, mega-selling epic replaces the publisher's own GTA 5, which leaves the service on May 7.

These games are also leaving on May 15, so play them now if you're interested:

Black Desert

Doom

Lego Ninjago Movie Video Game

Mega Man Legacy Collection 2

Metal Gear Survive

The Banner Saga

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

On the PC side, Halo 2: Anniversary will be playable in the Master Chief Collection from May 12.

