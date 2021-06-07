Xbox could announce another studio acquisition at E3 2021

Microsoft might announce another Xbox studio at E3 2021, according to new rumors, which would take its total of first-party studios up to 24.

Microsoft’s latest acquisition saw the company stump up $7.5 billion to buy ZeniMax Media, the parent company of Bethesda; however, Windows Central editor Jez Corden believes that the company isn’t quite done yet.

In the Windows Central Discord (thanks, Pure Xbox), Corden said he believes “there’s a very good chance of at least one [Xbox] acquisition being announced at [E3 2021]”, and if it doesn’t happen during the annual video games extravaganza, which takes place from June 12 to June 15, Corden thinks it’s “on the horizon”.

Corden’s prediction might sound rather vague, but he followed up his comments by saying he’s heard “good, very good” rumors that Microsoft has acquired a new or existing IP, which could be tied with a studio acquisition. Corden did stress, though, that we won’t be seeing an acquisition as ground-breaking as the Bethesda deal, saying that it isn’t “AAA-hype level stuff.”

Which studio could Microsoft buy next?

As with all rumors and insider tips, we’ll have to take Corden’s prediction with a pinch of salt, with Corden himself taking to Twitter to say he has “no hard evidence yet” of any Xbox acquisition, or one being announced at E3.

Lol didn't intend for those comments to go far and wide. But no I wouldn't be surprised if there was an acquisition, but I have no hard evidence yet (yall know I like my evidence).June 6, 2021

That doesn’t mean it won’t happen, though, and it’s always fun to speculate which studios Microsoft might go after. If we take into Corden’s comment about it not being a studio that will result in “AAA-hype level stuff”, it means the acquisition could be something along the lines of when Microsoft bought We Happy Few developer Compulsion Games.

Asobo Studios could be a good bet for Microsoft’s next acquisition. The team were responsible for Disneyland Adventures for Kinect, the Quantum Break PC port and even worked on Young Conker for Hololens. More recently the studio delivered A Plague’s Tale Innocence and Microsoft’s Flight Simulator, so it’s a studio that has an existing relationship with Xbox and a proven track record.

Of course, we’ll have to wait and see if Microsoft does reveal whether it’s snapped up another studio at E3, and you can keep up with all the announcements on TechRadar.