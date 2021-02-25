It started in 2020, with more people working remotely, parents becoming teachers and even news reporters sharing breaking news from their garage. Simply put, around the world; work, education and entertainment transformed into home-centred activities. Samsung’s new Smart Monitor has therefore arrived just in time with a single display packed with all-in-one features for work, learning and entertainment.

Get work and learning done effortlessly

Samsung’s Smart Monitor incorporates powerful mobile and PC connectivity for a remote home office or learning platform. The new Samsung Smart Monitor provides numerous connectivity options for both PCs and smartphones. You can connect your smartphones to the monitor with just a simple tap, for easier access to its information. For a complete desktop experience, you can also connect to the monitor with Samsung DeX, so those work emails and documents on your smartphone can be seamlessly displayed and worked on.

Just because you are, Out of Office or off-campus doesn’t mean you really are. For a home office or learning station, the display operates Microsoft Office 365 applications1 without a PC connection, which allows you to view, edit and save documents in the cloud directly from the monitor. Remote Access also allows you to wirelessly and remotely access files from a PC or view content from a laptop wherever it may be. Additionally, multiple USB ports and Bluetooth 4.2 allow for additional connection versatility, while the display has a built-in two-channel speaker for best audio quality during meeting or streaming.

Play like you truly deserve it

When work is done, the display also operates as a complete entertainment hub with the ability to stream content with one touch. The monitor’s app store allows you to stream your favourite content including Netflix and YouTube even without a connection to a PC or mobile device. Content can easily be accessed with the supplied remote control, which includes direct access to services like Netflix with an inbuilt button.

The Smart Monitor, which has the acclaimed TUV certification, features technology designed to make viewing more comfortable. Adaptive Picture optimises picture quality for any viewing environment by automatically adjusting brightness and colour temperature in response to room conditions. For work, play or learning the Samsung Smart Monitor does it all!

The monitor is available online at Takealot, Makro, Mustek or Rectron for the recommended retail prices2 of

R6, 999 (32”), R5, 999 (27”) and the 32” M7 model – at just R8, 999.

1Subscription required

2Prices may vary per retailer