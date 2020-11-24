Woolworths to bring out delivery app

Following in Checkers footsteps, Woolworths has teased that it will be bringing out a same-day delivery app soon.

COVID-19 has been terrible but it has also brought much of South Africa up in line with the rest of the world when it comes to apps and online shopping, very fast.

Last year already, Checkers began its Sixty60 app which shot up in popularity once lockdown happened. People have realised there is no need to physically go into stores anymore, even for food shopping.

Woolworth Dash is just the latest of these online innovations from big retailers who know that if they don't meet the current market expectations they will be left behind.

The company tweeted out a teaser with a few graphics which give only a sneak peak into how this app and delivery service will work.

All the information given so far is that users can order their groceries from Woolworths and expect it within the hour. This makes sense as it keeps the company in line with Checkers standard.

Whether this app will kick off as a success or sort of drift away and only emerge for those last minute shops you don't feel like going out to get is still to be seen.