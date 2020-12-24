Woolworths launches same-day delivery app

Woolworths has joined the same-day delivery game with the official, trial launch, of its app Woolies Dash.

Customers will be able to order a range of groceries at the click of a button. The range includes fresh produce, pantry and household items.

In light of the pandemic, the retailer said they have received an increase in online orders over the past 12 months, as people attempt to limit their time in public.

The company is trialling the app in 18 stores across South Africa's major cities. These include Cape Town, Johannesburg and Durban.

Customers are encouraged to give feedback on their experience in order for the app to be improved upon.

Availability:

The app is available in the respective iOS and Android app stores. The trial launch will be available to customers located 5km from the below stores.