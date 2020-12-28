Wonder Woman 3 officially confirmed

Wonder Woman 3 is officially happening and will be written and directed by Patty Jenkins.

Warner Bros. is fast-tracking production of the DC Comic franchise and of course, Gal Gadot will be starring as the superheroine once again.

The film will serve as the conclusion to the trilogy.

The announcement comes fast after the release of Wonder Women 1984, which took to select movie screens as well as the company's streaming service on Christmas Day.

The studio also said that the third and final instalment will have a theatrical release.

Wonder Woman 1984 generated $16.7 million from 2,100 US theatres, making it the best opening weekend for a film released during the COVID-19 pandemic. Many opted to watch the film from home too.

HBO said that HBO Max viewers who watched the film on its release day accounted for nearly half the platform's subscribers. The streaming platform currently has 12.6 million active subscribers.

The details of the trilogy finale are yet to be revealed.