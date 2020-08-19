Windows 10 update will bring back one of Windows 7’s best features

A new Windows 10 update looks set to bring back one of Windows 7’s best features, allowing users to quickly and easily download and install drivers and optional updates to ensure their PCs run as well as possible.

The update, Windows 10 Build 19041.450, brings an optional updates page, which you can find by going to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update > View optional updates.

This update also means new drivers can be found and installed via Windows Update, rather than going into Device Manager, where they used to be. Hopefully, this should be an easier – and more user-friendly – way of making sure your drivers are updated.

Windows 10 has been plagued recently with a series of problematic updates that have caused more problems than they’ve fixed, and many of them were optional. By giving users better control over what’s installed, hopefully people can avoid installing any dud updates.

Having the latest drivers installed can also help make sure PCs run as well as possible – so making it easier for people to do that is to be commended.

Driver updates, as well as non-security updates and general quality updates and tweaks will now be shown in the ‘Optional updates’ page.

If you want to try it out, make sure you have Windows 10 KB4566782 installed, which is the 19041.450 build.

