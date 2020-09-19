Will the PS5 fit under your TV? We find out just how big the PlayStation 5 is

The PS5 is big. Really big.

In fact, it's the biggest PlayStation ever, and bigger than any Xbox too - including the new Xbox Series X. It may be the biggest games console of all time, and that could cause some problems, like will it fit in the gap in your TV unit?

Luckily for you, TechRadar is committed to important research like this, so we got the tape measure out and sized up the spaces under our TVs to see if the PlayStation 5 will actually fit.

Console Sizes PS5

390 x 104 x 260mm

Xbox One

333 x 79 x 274mm

PS4 Pro

327 x 55 x 295mm

PS3

325 x 98 x 274mm

Xbox One X

300 x 60 x 240mm

Xbox Series X

300 x 151 x 151mm

PS4

288 x 39 x 265mm

First though, the important stats. The PS5 measures 390 x 104 x 260mm (width x height x depth), but as Sony notes these figures exclude the largest projection and the base which is included in the box (for those who want to stand the console upright).

You'll want to make sure you have a few mm to spare all the way round to make sure it'll slide in, and to ensure air can get in and around to prevent any overheating issues.

If you're looking for something a little more streamlined, there's always the PS5 Digital Edition, which is an ever-so-slightly more svelte 390 x 92 x 260mm - again, excluding the largest projection and the base.

So before you press buy on your PS5 pre-order, you'll want to carefully consider where your new console will live then it arrives on November 12 (or November 19 - depending where you are in the world).

John McCann, Deputy Editor

Current Console: PS4 Pro (327 x 55 x 295mm)

Space for PS5: 560 x 225 x 355mm

Will the PS5 fit horizontally? Yes

Will the PS5 fit vertically? No

I fortunately have a large space for my console in my custom Ikea unit. While it currently looks a little too big for my PS4 Pro, the increased size of the PS5 may actually be a good thing aesthetically for my living room, as it won't look quite so lost in the space. I fear I’m probably in the minority though.

Nick Rego, Editor

Current Console: Zotac Magnus EN1060 PC (210 x 203 x 62.2mm)

Space for PS5: 600 x 100 x 150mm

Will the PS5 fit horizontally? No

Will the PS5 fit vertically? Yes

Yes, I primarily game on a PC now, but the PS5 has renewed my interest in console gaming. My lovely Lappland Ikea storage unit has served me well, but I think trying to fit the PS5 horizontally is going to be a bit of a squeeze. That's a bit disappointing, as when I used to have a PS4, it would fit beautifully under my TV without any problems. Thankfully, I can always move the PS5 to a vertical position right next to my TV, which is presently occupied by my rather ominous looking NAS. So while it won't fit under my TV like the PS4 did, it's still going to take pride of place in my living room.

(Image credit: Sony)

James Peckham, Phones Editor

Current Console: PS4 (288 x 39 x 265mm)

Space for PS5: 570 x 170 x 400mm

Will the PS5 fit horizontally? Yes

Will the PS5 fit vertically? No

I have a unique situation where I somehow have two PlayStation 4 consoles in my living room (this is what happens when your housemate also loves gaming) in a unit that has two spaces for two different consoles. The PS5 disc edition - the one I want to buy - will fit here, thankfully. Whether my Lord of the Rings Extended Edition Blu-ray set will continue living right next door to my console is a different question altogether.

Mark Wilson, Cameras Editor

Current Console: PS4 (288 x 39 x 265mm)

Space for PS5: 500 x 260 x 350mm

Will the PS5 fit horizontally? Yes

Will the PS5 fit vertically? No

I currently have a PS4 and PSVR stashed away inside my TV stand – that's where the latter lives, now that the novelty's worn off and my head's been turned by the Oculus Quest 2. It's a big spot, but there's still no way I store the PS5 in there vertically to make room for the VR headset. Looks like the PSVR will have to go on eBay. Any takers?

(Image credit: Sony)

Tom Bedford, Phones Writer

Current Console: PS4 (288 x 39 x 265mm)

Space for PS5: 288 x 39 x 265mm

Will the PS5 fit horizontally? No

Will the PS5 fit vertically? No

I've managed to wedge my PS4 down between my sofa and my wall, and it's a very tight squeeze, so you can be sure there's no way a massive PS5 is going to fit down there. My whole living room was set up in a very ad hoc way to enable gaming, with a projector perched on a dining chair and a futon I have to sit on at 90 degrees to play games, so I'm not sure where another massive plastic box is going to go.

Samuel Roberts, Senior Entertainment Editor

Current Consoles: PS4 Pro (327 x 55 x 295mm)

PS3 Slim (290 x 65 x 290 mm)

Xbox 360 (310 x 80 x 268 mm)

Space for PS5: None yet

Will the PS5 fit horizontally? No

Will the PS5 fit vertically? Yes

My home setup hasn't really changed since I was 17: I have an array of dusty consoles stacked vertically next to my HD TV, on a child-sized desk rather than a proper TV stand. It really is embarrassing to look at, but it also means I theoretically have loads of space for a PS5. That said, three consoles are currently stacked vertically next to my TV, and one will have to go in order to make room for this new machine.

By default, it'll be the Xbox 360, which doesn't get loads of love these days (the PS3 still has the advantage of being able to play PSone games – and PS3 games don't work on PS4 or PS5). Still, shamefully, I'll also put consoles on the floor if I have to. In the space under the desk where your legs are supposed to go, I'm hoarding yet more consoles: a digital-only Xbox One S and a GameCube with a component cable at the time of writing, both of which are also dusty. There's also a dock for a Switch somewhere behind the TV.

The whole thing is a disaster. There are wires everywhere, but I'm afraid I need all the games consoles at all times. You're not my dad!

Nick Pino, Senior Home Entertainment Editor

Current Consoles: PS4 Pro (327 x 55 x 295mm)

Xbox One X (300 x 60 x 240mm)

Space for PS5: Yes

Will the PS5 fit horizontally? Yes

Will the PS5 fit vertically? No

My entertainment center is sanctified ground - it's my favorite piece of furniture I've ever purchased and with four cubby holes for each of my consoles, 4K Blu-ray player and streaming devices, it contains literally all of my favorite technology.

I'm happy to report that the PS5 will fit just perfectly on one of the shelves. But the question for me becomes, "Do I want to remove the PS4 Pro and swap it out for the PS5? Or do I want to put both in there?" It's a tough question, but thanks to the PS5's backwards compatibility with most of PS4's catalog, it's a little easier.