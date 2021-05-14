Will Matter put an end to laggy smart home gadgets?

How often have you tried to add one of the best smart lights , smart plugs or other devices to your smart home, only to find that it doesn’t work as seamlessly as you’d hoped – such as not switching off with the rest of devices in a group?

Laggy smart home automations are certainly one of the biggest challenges when it comes to smart homes, but a new standard designed to make smart home devices work seamlessly together could be the answer.

Apple, Amazon, Google and SmartThings are just some of the 180 brands supporting Matter – an IP-based connectivity protocol that was initially started in 2019 under the moniker Project Connected Home over IP (CHIP) and is designed to standardize how smart home devices communicate and work together.



Simple set-up

Any smart home device that adheres to the protocol, which currently covers Ethernet, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and Thread smart home technology to connect to the internet, will be easier to set up too. Devices that support Matter can be added to a smart home by using a simple code rather than requiring several steps that differ depending upon the manufacturer of the device.



The first Matter-compatible devices are expected to be made available in late 2021 and will also feature Matter branding on the packaging – making it clear the device is compatible with the standard.

Analysis: Why does Matter, well...matter?