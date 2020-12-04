Why you shouldn't stream in high-definition

A report by the UK Royal Society has outlined why switching to standard definition will help out the environment.

Scientists found that HD streaming generates eight times more emissions than SD, so you really are "paying" more for that higher quality.

While most of us are now used to HD because it's a default setting, South Africans understand that SD isn't all too bad.

With out wobbly internet connections, moving the little option down to 720p or even 480p isn't a bit deal and we know that it only makes a small difference.

Standard definition sits at 480p and the researchers found that it would be incredibly helpful if platforms would limit streaming resolution to SD.

It is estimated that digital technology’s estimated contribution to global emissions ranges from 1.4% to 5.9% of the global total, according to the report.

This simple action could help save up to 5% of emissions a year from streaming services.

Researchers do acknowledge that digital emissions are small but since the fight against global climate change is massive, every bit helps.

Other ways you can help save the planet with your tech