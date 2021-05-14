Why you should wait until Amazon Prime Day to buy a new Fire HD or Kindle

Amazon’s Fire tablets are some of the most popular slates on the market, partly thanks to their super-low prices, and the software which is designed to be great for people who use the company’s streaming services.

The latest tablets are the new Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021) series, and Fire Kids Pro devices, unveiled in late-April - there are six devices in total, though at the time of writing, they’re not actually on sale yet.

Whether or not they go on sale soon, though, it might not be worth buying them straight away - and if you were thinking of buying a different Amazon device too, like a Kindle ereader, a wait of a few weeks could pay off big time.

Amazon Prime Day is coming

A big tech event on the horizon is Amazon Prime Day - we don’t know exactly when it’s set to occur, other than a vague ‘June’ date - but that could mean it’s only a couple of weeks away.

Amazon Prime Day is a several-day-long event (yep, despite the name) where loads of different products are discounted, including tech gadgets: phones, TVs, headphones and more should all get some substantial price drops.

Amazon’s own devices usually see pretty big - and consistent - discounts too, with generally 10% to 20% of the price removed.

So if your mouse is hovering over the ‘add to basket’ button on a new Amazon device, whether it’s a Fire HD tablet, a Kindle, a Fire Stick, a home hub or something else, you should hold off for a couple of weeks - Amazon Prime Day will almost definitely save you some cash.

(Image credit: Future)

But wait, there's more

If you’re considering buying a new device, the initial expense isn’t the only thing you’ll be paying.

You’ll need a case, possibly a stand, a power pack or something else, depending on what you’re buying. Amazon makes a lot of accessories for its own devices, but third-party companies do too.

Odds are, over Prime Day, we’ll likely see loads of accessories reduced - so whether you want a car charger or a themed case, they could get discounted as well.

Even if you already have a Kindle or Fire device but need an extra, waiting for a little while longer to buy that accessory could pay off.

As previously mentioned, we don’t know Amazon Prime Day’s kick-off date, but since its June window is pretty soon, it’s worth being patient if you want a new gadget. TechRadar will cover the Prime Day sales, bringing you all the biggest discounts, so check back regularly for them.