With its 2020 QLED range, Samsung introduced its most complete television ever and there a few great reasons why people want to own one. There’s the main reason we choose a TV - the picture. When it comes to picture quality the key lies in the balance between size and resolution – the total number of pixels a TV screen contains. The bigger the TV, the more important its resolution becomes. Samsung’s focus on larger screens fits perfectly into this equation. An ultra-high-resolution TV like Samsung’s new 2020 QLED 8K packs an astonishing 33 million pixels into its screen. Such high resolution amplifies the experience. QLED also introduced the first frameless design to complement your home. You’ll love the 99% screen-to-body ratio that allows you to focus more on the picture without any interruptions.

QLED TVs use Quantum Dots, which are unique in their sustained ability to perform without losing quality and boast the best colour expression of any TV today. Additionally, with its HDR10+ technology, it takes lifelike colours and contrasts to a new, dynamic level. This ensures each scene looks as the director meant it to. There are many great reasons to enjoy QLED TV.

Unrivalled Picture Quality

Experience unmatched detail and brightness as QLED 8K turns your favourite content into 8K quality with the Samsung Quantum Processor, no matter the source of the original content. ¹ This is like a time machine that brings past content to the present for a futuristic viewing experience.

Gaming

When a gaming console is paired with a big-screen TV, the on-screen action becomes even more immersive. Samsung’s QLED TVs offer next-level gaming with Auto Game Mode, a built-in function that automatically analyses connected gaming devices and optimises TV settings to make gameplay detailed, smooth, and realistic.

Edutainment

With vast streaming services to cinematic video games, now is the time to experience incredible content on a big-screen TV. Additionally, with many students studying from home recently, TVs have emerged as valuable tools. A big-screen TV offers a larger window for exploring a wide range of exciting subjects with effortless connection to smartphones through Samsung’s QLED TVs. This bridges the gap between classroom, device and a world of online content.

Make Sound Move

You can now experience surround sound, with 6 built-in speakers that track every movement and amplifies voices. With Active Voice Amplifier, you won’t miss a single word when watching your favourite show, even with distracting noises like vacuum cleaners.

Ultimately, QLED is a TV that looks and sounds incredible while adding effortless style to any home.

¹ Viewing experience may vary according to types of content and format. QLED: Samsung QLED is Quantum dot based TV