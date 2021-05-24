Where to watch Friends: The Reunion - how to stream the long-awaited episode online this week

It's time to pivot... PIVOT! yourself towards your TV screen, because the Friends reunion is dropping this week across the globe. The television event of the year (sorry, 2021 Olympics), find out where to watch Friends: The Reunion where you are and catch up with Ross, Rachel, Chandler, Monica, Phoebe, and Joey as they squeeze themselves back onto that iconic coach.

Where to watch Friends: The Reunion online Premiere date: Thursday, May 27 Cast: Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer Streaming options: HBO Max (US) | Sky One (UK) | Binge (AU) | Crave (CA)

Giving us 236 episodes across 10 years, Friends finds itself as a classic of recent times. Exploring the sometimes turbulent lives of six 20/30-something adults, across a decade Friends delved into the ups and downs of relationships, careers, and family, all in a way that was completely hilarious and relatable. And 17 years after its final season aired, fans - new and old - are getting what they've always hoped for... a Friends reunion.

Originally confirmed for release way back in May 2020 on HBO Max, filming was put on hold until last month due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. However, the extra-special episode is now set to be released, featuring iconic script readings and candid talks about the experience of being part of such a cultural phenomenon.

It's now been confirmed that James Corden will be the host of Friends: The Reunion, as well as a plethora of special guests. These include David Beckham, Lady Gaga, BTS, Cara Delevingne, Mindy Kaling, James Corden, Malala Yousafzai and Justin Bieber.

The original cast will also be joined by other familiar faces, including ("Oh. My. God.") Maggie Wheeler, who played Janice, and James Michael Tyler who we know as Gunther.

We certainly can't wait to be reunited with Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer on the original set of Friends. Make sure you know where to watch Friends: The Reunion online where you are.

Got some catching up to do? See how to watch Friends online now

Where to watch the Friends reunion online in the US

Friends: The Reunion finds its home exclusively on HBO Max in the US, alongside all 236 episodes of Friends that came before it and will arrive on the platform on the early morning of Thursday, May 27. From what we can tell, it will land a minute or two after 3am ET / midnight PT. HBO Max costs $14.99 a month and offers an expansive library of varied, great-quality content. Fans of Friends, for example, can also enjoy other popular sitcoms, like The Big Bang Theory and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. HBO Max is compatible with a variety of devices, including Apple TVs, Amazon Fire TVs, Fire Sticks, Samsung TVs, Roku devices, Google Chromecast devices, Chromebooks, iPhones, iPads, Android phones/tablets, Xbox consoles (Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Series X), Sony PlayStation consoles (PS4 and PS5), PC computers, and Mac computers.View Deal

Don't miss: how to watch Girls5eva online

(Image credit: HBO Max)

Can I watch the Friends: Reunion online in the UK?

You so can. Sky TV has announced that it will broadcast the special Friends episode at 8pm on Thursday, May 27 on Sky One. So if you already subscribe, then your situation is looking tastier than a Rachel Greene trifle. And if not, we'd suggest you take a look at our full guide to today's best Sky TV deals and packages. Your other option is to grab a Now Entertainment membership, which costs £9.99 a month but is also available with a free 7-day trial if you've not used it before.

Where to watch Friends: The Reunion for FREE in Australia

Once again, streaming platform Binge has come up with the goods. It has confirmed that Friends: The Reunion will land on the platform on Thursday May, 27 at exactly 5.02pm AEST. That's the kind of precision that Monica would just love! If you're not yet familiar with the service, Binge is the place where Australian TV fans get most of HBO's output (so think The Wire, Watchmen, The Sopranos, Succession) and much, much more. It's effectively a way to get the best TV from Foxtel, but on a cheaper and flexible basis. Binge is available from just $10 a month and also offers a FREE 14-day trial, so you can check out the service (and Friends) for yourself.

Where to watch Friends: The Reunion online in Canada