Where to buy Oculus Quest 2 on Black Friday, and why there are no big deals yet

If you're looking to buy the Oculus Quest 2 in the Black Friday deals, there's good and bad news. First, the positives – for now, stock on the all-in-one VR headset is in pretty good shape in the US, even though some parts of the world (and Amazon US, based on the delayed delivery time) are starting to run dry on the cheaper £299 / $299 / AU$479 56GB model.

The bad news? There are no real Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deals right now, in terms of bundles or price cuts. While that might change before the end of the year, we're not counting on it, since demand for the VR headset (not to mention anything gaming-related right now) is enormous.

Still, Walmart has made a big splash about having stock of the Oculus Quest 2 64GB model – it featured in its weekly ad and everything! Still, if the cheaper unit sells out there, the Oculus direct store also has stock at the time of writing in the US.

No matter where you are, find more Oculus Quest 2 deals below with our price comparison chart. The 256GB Quest 2, which is a better choice if you really want to load the headset up with games, retails for £399 / $399 / AU$639. Don't pay more than that for a Quest 2 headset this Black Friday.

Oculus Quest 2 Black Friday deals

This comfortable headset has a couple of drawbacks: you need a Facebook account to use it, and VR isn't necessarily for everyone, so it's ideal if you know whether you're likely to be hit by motion sickness before dropping all that money on a headset.

Still, if you look at our best VR games list, you'll find there's no better time to get an Oculus Quest 2. This headset plugs directly into your PC, too, should you have one, letting you access games on Steam with some tinkering. It's a dimension of gaming everyone should check out.

